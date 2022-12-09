The Skoda Octavia premium sedan, which is currently on sale in India has bagged a full 5-star safety rating awarded by Euro NCAP.

The Skoda Octavia premium sedan, which is currently on sale in India has bagged a full 5-star safety rating awarded by Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme). The estate version has been crash-tested but the results will apply to the saloon on sale in India as well.

Skoda Octavia that was crash tested had almost all the safety kit that’s present in the India-spec car. It includes – 8 airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and a tyre pressure monitoring system. As the tested car was an international model, it was equipped with all ADAS features yet to be offered in the Indian model.

As per the report, in the frontal offset test, the Octavia offered good protection to both the front occupants’ knees and femurs but the driver’s chest had marginal protection. The Octavia was also put through the full width rigid barrier test, where all critical body areas have recorded good and adequate protection for both front and rear passengers.

The Skoda Octavia also aced in the side barrier test offering good protection for all critical areas of the dummy. All the headrests protected the dummies’ heads from whiplash. Good control of excursion, where an occupant is thrown to the other side of the vehicle in case of a crash has been reported. It also had a system to control such movements in the case of a crash.

In the side barrier test, chest protection was rated as poor but protection offered to all other body areas were rated as good.

In the Indian market, the Skoda Octavia is priced between Rs 27.35 lakh and Rs 30.45 lakh (ex-showroom), in a petrol guise model.