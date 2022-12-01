Skoda November sales steady, doubles annual sales of 2021 between January-November this year

Cumulatively, from January to November 2022, Skoda Auto India sold 48,933 units, which is more than double the 23,858 cars sold annually in 2021.

Skoda Auto registered sales of 4,433 units in November 2022, resulting in a YoY growth of 102 percent. During the same time last year, Skoda sold 2,196 units. These escalating sales numbers see Skoda India double its annual sales over 2021, with a month more to go in 2022.

Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “We recently crossed the landmark of our all-time high sales record, becoming the third largest market for Skoda Auto a.s. With our November sales, I am happy to share that we have doubled our annual sales this year, over 2021, with a big month of December still to go.”

He added, “After being adjudged the safest car in India, the Kushaq leads our growth, along with our award-winning sedan, the Slavia. We have consistently maintained our growth momentum, and look forward to closing the year on a new high.”

Along with having its biggest year, India has also become Skoda’s third-largest market internationally. Further to its India 2.0 strategy that also focuses on customer centricity, Skoda India has fully digitalised its showrooms with interactive technologies. It is one of the key drivers in helping the company’s objectives in being closer to customers, expanding its network and catapulting the number of touchpoints from 175 in December 2021 to over 220 as of date.