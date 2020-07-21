Skoda monsoon service camp begins: Dates, special offers on spare parts, accessories explained

All the Skoda cars coming for this camp at authorised service stations will go through a 40-point free check-up. On a few selected parts, customers stand to get up to 15 per cent off. 

Published: July 21, 2020 11:07 AM

Skoda Auto has started its yearly monsoon service check-up camp. This time the scenario is a bit different as there are likely to be more cars coming in for the camp. Due to the lockdown many cars were not plying on the road and hence might need extra attention. So that customers aren’t inconvenienced, especially at a time when many jobs are at stake, Skoda Auto is offering many discounts on the service and consumables. The Skoda monsoon service camp started from July 20 and will go on till August 20, 2020. All the cars will be taken in based on prior appointment. This is being done to maintain social distancing and to ensure that all the cars get timely attention. All the Skoda cars coming into these authorised service stations will go through a 40-point free check-up. On a few selected parts, customers stand to get up to 15 per cent off.

This 15 per cent discount is also applicable on some accessories as well. If you’re looking at roadside assistance for your car, then there is 20 per cent off for the same during this period. Given the current situation, Skoda Auto is also giving customers the chance to sanitise their cars with renowned GermKleen treatment. Customers can also get their AC unit disinfected. Individually, the discount will be 15 per cent however if a customer wants a combo offer, it will be 20 per cent.

Skoda recently launched three new products in the Indian market. In the near future, a few more are expected. Skoda India is at the helm of things when it comes to re-emergence of the Volkswagen brand in the Indian market. Both the companies are focussing on SUVs as the prime drivers for sales. As of now, there is no diesel engine in the Skoda or Volkswagen portfolio in India. Instead, we have a few naturally aspirated as well turbocharged petrol engines.

