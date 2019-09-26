Skoda Laura is back but this time it’s not a car! Find out what she can do for you

Every car maker these days is introducing their new Artificial Intelligent virtual assistants enabled infotainment system. Enabled via the internet, these virtual assistants are conversation friendly and can also work with passive indirect voice commands as well. Similar to your Amazon Alexa or Siri. Most car manufacturers use their brand names as wake-up commands like “Hey Mercedes”, “Hey BMW”, “Hello MG” or push the voice command button on the steering wheel.

Skoda has announced that their system will debut with the Kamiq city SUV and the Scala hatchback and the new AI-enabled virtual assistant will be called “Laura”. You can wake her up with the command “OK Laura” and she is intelligent enough to understand six languages and dialects and she can comprehend natural speech so you don’t have to every possible predetermined commands or phrase. Laura will be offered with the top of the range Amundsen infotainment system.

Laura can answer inquiries about a wide variety of topics and obeys commands. It can begin navigation to the desired destination, find your favourite song, you can even dictate a text message to send to a particular contact. The six languages Laura can understand include

Like similar systems offered by other manufacturers, the Amundsen infotainment system will feature an eSIM as standard which will enable internet connectivity in the vehicle English, German and French as well as Spanish, Italian and Czech. If required, the system can also understand different dialects.

What sometimes becomes annoying is that these assistants keep talking in case of an error or a misunderstood command. However, Skoda says that Laura won't mind being interrupted and you won't have to wait for her to complete an answer. This will make life much easier for drivers and it will only speed up the process and keep the flow of a natural conversation.

Skoda says that it will continue to further develop the virtual assistant for improvement and expansion. Skoda says that in the future, Laura will be able to control certain vehicle functions and respond with more flexibility to complete sentences, even enabling a kind of digital small talk similar to Apple’s Siri.