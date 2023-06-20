Skoda launches Skodaverse India initiative to buy and trade NFTs

This initiative aims to build a community of Skoda loyalists to engage, collaborate and build a long-term relationship with the brand.

Skoda has entered into the global Web 3.0 initiative with the launch of Skodaverse India. Part of the global Skodaverse initiative, Skodaverse India starts with a platform that enables users to explore, buy and trade NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) online.

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director, Sales, Marketing and Digital, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said, “Skodaverse India signifies the brands leap into uncharted digital territory. It’s not just about creating extraordinary digital assets, it’s about forging deep connections with a community that shares an unwavering passion for the brand and its initiatives in India. It also showcases our commitment to sustainability and innovation, through leveraging carbon-neutral blockchain technology that enables secure, transparent, and decentralized transactions.”

An NFT is a digital certificate of ownership that acts as a unique identifier which cannot be copied, substituted or subdivided. They are recorded on a blockchain and used as certificates of authenticity as well as ownership. An NFT can be an image, video, sound or any other creative digital form as well as tickets and membership passes.

To enable the universal participation of all Skoda enthusiasts, the Skodaverse India NFT platform will enable the purchase of NFTs through cryptocurrencies as well as through INR, USD, Euro and other fiat currencies. Keeping sustainability as a guiding star, the first collection of NFTs will be minted on the NEAR Protocol, a carbon-neutral project as certified by the South Pole.

The platform is built on a shared, proof-of-stake, layer-one blockchain designed for usability. Skoda is commencing its web 3.0 strategy in collaboration with Antier, the largest blockchain consulting firm, which is also spearheading comprehensive innovation-focused processes of creating and minting NFTs.

Each NFT collection will be curated to ensure a high-quality and engaging experience, enabling users to receive unique collectables, unlock exclusive experiences, and forge a deeper bond with the brand. The Škodaverse India platform facilitates signing in, creating and maintaining profiles with updates on the creation and sale of NFTs. Skoda will also release regular updates on utilities via its Skodaverse social media platforms.