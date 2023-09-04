Skoda launches new limited edition variants of Kushaq, Slavia

Both special edition Skoda models– Kushaq Onyx Plus and Slavia Ambition Plus get the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine under their hoods.

As the festive season approaches, automakers start announcing new offers and schemes to lure buyers to the showrooms. Skoda has announced the launch of two special edition models of Kushaq and Slavia as part of the festivities kick in. The two new models– Kushaq Onyx Plus and the Slavia Ambition Plus– are limited-run variants.

Both variants feature festive pricing, attractive new exchange benefits, and special corporate plans, all for a limited period. However, the Czech carmaker hasn’t specified the exact duration of this period. Both Kushaq and Slavia have been instrumental in reviving Skoda’s presence in India as part of the India 2.0 program.

Skoda Kushaq Onyx Plus

The new Onyx Plus trim is based on the Onyx trim of Kushaq, launched at a price of Rs 12.40 lakh (ex-showroom) earlier this year, and sits on top of the base Active trim. Priced at Rs 11.59 lakh (ex-showroom), Kushaq Onyx Plus is available in Candy White and Carbon Steel paint schemes.

As for styling goes, the Onyx Plus trim gets chrome inserts on the window garnish, front grille ribs, and tailgate. Further, the SUV rolls on 16-inch Grus alloy wheels.

Skoda Slavia Ambition Plus

Skoda has also launched Ambition Plus trim of Slavia, based on the second-from-base Ambition trim, at a price of Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Like Kushaq Onyx Plus, the limited-run Slavia Ambition Plus also gets a chrome package with embellishments around the front grille, lower door, and trunk garnish. Additionally, this new variant comes with an in-built dashcam and is available in all pre-existing colour options.

As for specs, both Kushaq Onyx Plus and Slavia Ambition Plus get a 1.0-litre, turbocharged petrol engine under their hoods that kicks out 114 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. Both special edition variants are offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard with an option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission offered in Slavia Ambition

Plus.