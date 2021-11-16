Skoda Kushaq’s base variant gets costlier by Rs 30,000: Variant-wise prices detailed

Skoda India has hiked the price of the base variant of the Kushaq by Rs 30,000. The prices of the new Skoda Kushaq now range between Rs 10.79 lakh - Rs 17.99 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India.

By:November 16, 2021 6:43 PM
Skoda Kushaq at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Skoda launched its all-new mid-size SUV, Skoda Kushaq, in the Indian market in June this year. The Skoda Kushaq is the first product from the house of this Czech car manufacturer under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project. Upon launch, it was priced between Rs 10.49 lakh – Rs 17.59 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, the carmaker has increased the price of the base variant of the SUV by Rs 30,000. The variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Skoda Kushaq are mentioned below:

Active 1.0 TSI MT – Rs 10.79 lakh 

Ambition 1.0 TSI MT – Rs 12.79 lakh

Ambition 1.0 TSI AT – Rs 14.19 lakh

Style 1.0 TSI MT – Rs 14.59 lakh

Style 1.0 TSI AT – Rs 15.79 lakh

Style 1.5 TSI MT – Rs 16.19 lakh

Style 1.5 TSI DSG – Rs 17.59 lakh

Style 1.5 TSI DSG with six airbags – Rs 17.99 lakh 

The Skoda Kushaq is available in India in three trim levels – Active, Ambition, and Style, which is spread across eight variants. The company has hiked the price of the base Active variant by Rs 30,000 and it now retails at Rs 10.79 lakh. However, the prices of all other variants remain the same as before. The Indian subsidiary of this Czech carmaker recently also introduced its new top-spec Style variant with enhanced safety features like six airbags and a TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system). Skoda Kushaq now retails in India between Rs 10.79 lakh – Rs 17.99 lakh, ex-showroom. 

Watch Video | Skoda Kushaq Review in Hindi:

Talking about its mechanicals, the Skoda Kushaq is offered in India with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI unit that develops 113 hp of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of torque. This engine comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. In other news, Skoda will unveil the all-new Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan in India on November 18, 2021, that will share its underpinnings with the Kushaq. 

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Kia KY global premiere on Dec 16: Seltos-based SUV likely to have 6/7 seat options

Kia KY global premiere on Dec 16: Seltos-based SUV likely to have 6/7 seat options

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition launched in India: Limited to just 24 units

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition launched in India: Limited to just 24 units

Skoda Slavia's 5 standout mentions: Setting it apart from rivals

Skoda Slavia's 5 standout mentions: Setting it apart from rivals

Hero Electric, Charzer to install 1 lakh charging stations across India: Details

Hero Electric, Charzer to install 1 lakh charging stations across India: Details

2021 Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

2021 Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

India-bound 2022 Benelli TRK 800 teased ahead of EICMA debut: What to expect

India-bound 2022 Benelli TRK 800 teased ahead of EICMA debut: What to expect

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago comparison: Prices, dimensions, specs, & features

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago comparison: Prices, dimensions, specs, & features

2022 Skoda Karoq's official design sketches revealed: Global debut on 30th November

2022 Skoda Karoq's official design sketches revealed: Global debut on 30th November

Audi reportedly buying McLaren: BMW exits from race

Audi reportedly buying McLaren: BMW exits from race

2021 Honda Grazia Repsol Team edition launched with these changes: Price, specs, features

2021 Honda Grazia Repsol Team edition launched with these changes: Price, specs, features

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs WagonR comparison: Specs, design, features, & prices

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs WagonR comparison: Specs, design, features, & prices

Kia Carnival six-seater launched in India at Rs 28.95 lakh: Nine-seater version discontinued

Kia Carnival six-seater launched in India at Rs 28.95 lakh: Nine-seater version discontinued

Bounce Infinity electric scooter with removable battery teased ahead of launch: Bookings open soon

Bounce Infinity electric scooter with removable battery teased ahead of launch: Bookings open soon

Hero MotoCorp's first EV to be made at Chittoor plant: Launch timeline announced

Hero MotoCorp's first EV to be made at Chittoor plant: Launch timeline announced

All-new Suzuki S-Cross seen alongside Vitara & Ignis: India launch likely by mid-2022

All-new Suzuki S-Cross seen alongside Vitara & Ignis: India launch likely by mid-2022

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio's official accessory packages explained with prices

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio's official accessory packages explained with prices

Interview: Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head, Porsche India

Interview: Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head, Porsche India

Sustainability: Daimler India to work towards sustainable operations

Sustainability: Daimler India to work towards sustainable operations

Euler Motors: E-commerce can drive EVs

Euler Motors: E-commerce can drive EVs

Automakers miss festive recovery in October

Automakers miss festive recovery in October