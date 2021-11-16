Skoda Kushaq’s base variant gets costlier by Rs 30,000: Variant-wise prices detailed

Skoda India has hiked the price of the base variant of the Kushaq by Rs 30,000. The prices of the new Skoda Kushaq now range between Rs 10.79 lakh - Rs 17.99 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India.

Skoda launched its all-new mid-size SUV, Skoda Kushaq, in the Indian market in June this year. The Skoda Kushaq is the first product from the house of this Czech car manufacturer under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project. Upon launch, it was priced between Rs 10.49 lakh – Rs 17.59 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, the carmaker has increased the price of the base variant of the SUV by Rs 30,000. The variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Skoda Kushaq are mentioned below:

Active 1.0 TSI MT – Rs 10.79 lakh

Ambition 1.0 TSI MT – Rs 12.79 lakh

Ambition 1.0 TSI AT – Rs 14.19 lakh

Style 1.0 TSI MT – Rs 14.59 lakh

Style 1.0 TSI AT – Rs 15.79 lakh

Style 1.5 TSI MT – Rs 16.19 lakh

Style 1.5 TSI DSG – Rs 17.59 lakh

Style 1.5 TSI DSG with six airbags – Rs 17.99 lakh

The Skoda Kushaq is available in India in three trim levels – Active, Ambition, and Style, which is spread across eight variants. The company has hiked the price of the base Active variant by Rs 30,000 and it now retails at Rs 10.79 lakh. However, the prices of all other variants remain the same as before. The Indian subsidiary of this Czech carmaker recently also introduced its new top-spec Style variant with enhanced safety features like six airbags and a TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system). Skoda Kushaq now retails in India between Rs 10.79 lakh – Rs 17.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Talking about its mechanicals, the Skoda Kushaq is offered in India with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI unit that develops 113 hp of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of torque. This engine comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. In other news, Skoda will unveil the all-new Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan in India on November 18, 2021, that will share its underpinnings with the Kushaq.

