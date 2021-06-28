Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Price, Variants, Specs, Features compared

Skoda Kushaq has finally entered the battlefield to rub shoulders against the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the highly competitive compact SUV segment. Here's how the three fare against each other on paper!

Skoda Kushaq SUV that is possibly the most important product for the Czech automaker has finally been launched in the country today. The SUV primarily goes up against the likes of some highly popular models like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the segment. The reactions are quite mixed for the pricing of the Skoda Kushaq as it has been launched at a higher price than both, the Creta and the Seltos. Now, just like all vehicles, all three SUVs mentioned above have their own set of USPs. So, here in this spec comparison report, we list down the dimensions, engine, gearbox, features and prices of the three in order to help you make an informed choice.

Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos – Dimensions

Out of the three SUVs, the Kia Seltos is the longest while the just launched Skoda Kushaq tops the list when it comes to the wheelbase. On the other hand, the wheelbase of the Creta and Seltos is identical at 2610mm. The Seltos is the widest and also, the tallest SUV amongst the three. Speaking of ground clearance, Skoda Kushaq has the least while that of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos is identical at a slightly more 190mm.

Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos – Features

In terms of features, the Skoda Kushaq comes across as a decent package. The SUV gets bits like front ventilated seats along with LED headlamps and ambient lighting. In addition, the Kushaq also comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and also telematics-based connected car tech. Furthermore, the Kushaq comes with Active Cylinder Technology (available with 1.5 TSI) that shuts down a couple of cylinders when not needed in order to improve fuel efficiency. While this list seems quite decent and enough, the other two cars offer better features that too at a lesser price.

Watch Video | Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos Comparison Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking of which, the Kushaq’s two Korean rivals – the Creta and the Seltos, both get a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with connected car tech and voice command support as well. The Creta and the Seltos get an in-built air purifier as well, which the Kushaq misses out on. In addition, while the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos get an 8-speaker Bose sound system, the Kushaq stays content with a 6-speaker music system with a subwoofer. Hyundai Creta is the only car out of the three here to get a panoramic sunroof. The Kia Seltos gets some added segment-first features like a 360-degree view camera, heads-up display, and blind view monitor. In terms of safety, all three SUVs come with up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold control, traction control system and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos – Engine Specs and Gearbox

Unlike the Creta and the Seltos, the Skoda Kushaq is available with petrol-only engine options. That said, we are taking only petrol engine options of the three SUVs into consideration. As one can see from the figures, the Kushaq is the most powerful SUV out of the three here. All three SUVs are available with choices of manual and automatic transmission options. Moreover, there is a 7-speed DCT (DSG in Volkswagen’s speak) on offer too with all three SUVs. Moreover, the Kia Seltos gets a segment-first 6-speed Intelligent manual transmission (iMT). You can check out the detailed engine specs and transmission options in the table below.

Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos – Price in India

As you can clearly see, the starting price of the Skoda Kushaq is higher than two of its rivals mentioned here. While the Kushaq is the most powerful SUV out of the three vehicles that we have pitted in this spec comparo, it is not the most feature-loaded as the Creta and Seltos are better equipped. At this price point, things won’t be easy for the Kushaq to compete with its two well-established opponents but the final sales numbers will reveal if the new kid on the block is well accepted by the customers or not.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.