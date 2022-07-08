Skoda Kushaq variants get new features

Skoda has introduced new features in the top-spec Kushaq variants and other features across all variants. Here are more details.

Skoda has shuffled the list of features on the Kusaq variants to appeal to more customers. The carmaker has now added more features to the mid-size SUV, a few that were available in select special edition models alone.

To begin with, Skoda is now offering the 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster with the top-of-the-line variant of the Kushaq, which was earlier available with the Monte Carlo and the Slavia. Another update is the introduction of the push start button across all variants.

The changes follow the new Style variant of the Skoda Kushaq introduced last month without a sunroof, priced at Rs 15.09 lakh ex-showroom. This variant is Rs 20,000 more affordable than the Style version with a sunroof, however, it comes with a 1.0-litre TSI engine paired to a manual gearbox.

Recently, Skoda decided to offer smaller, 8.0-inch infotainment systems in the Kushaq and Slavia instead of the regular 10.0-inch units owing to the shortage of semiconductors, which Skoda is hoping will end soon.