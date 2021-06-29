Skoda Kushaq Variants Explained: What each variant offers

The Skoda Kushaq has been launched, but we have a sneaking suspicion that Skoda may have overpriced itself. Starting at Rs 10.5 lakh and topping out at Rs 17.6 lakh, we break down all three trims and their variants to see how they differ.

After much anticipation, the Skoda Kushaq has been launched in India. However, the price announcement was a tad bit of an anticlimax. As it rivals some of the best selling SUVs in the Indian market Skoda seems to have overpriced itself in a highly competitive segment. The Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross are the Kushaq’s closest rivals, but it also falls in The higher-spec variants of the Kushaq also rivals the MG Hector. The Kushaq has been introduced in three trims – Active, Style and Ambition and prices range from Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17.6 lakh (ex-showroom). We take an in-depth look at what each variant has to offer and how each of them differs.

The Skoda Kushaq is a compact SUV that has been developed specifically for Indian requirements. It will be offered with the 113hp 1.0 TSI petrol engine from the Skoda Rapid. It is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission or torque converter automatic. The higher-spec 1.5 TSI engine from the Karoq is also available in the Kushaq and it also comes with cylinder deactivation technology. The feature allows it to cut fuel and air supply to two cylinders to help save fuel when required. This engine in the Kushaq develops 147hp and 250Nm of torque. It is available with a 6-speed manual and the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Skoda Kushaq Active (Rs 10.5 lakh)

1.0 TSI 6-speed Manual

16-inch steel wheels (15-inch spare wheel)

Skoda signature grille with chrome surround

Manually foldable external mirrors – body-coloured

Matte black plastic cover on B-pillar and C-pillar

Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs

LED Tail Lamps with reflective lamp

Anti Glare ORVMs

ESC, ABS, EBD

Multi Collision Braking (MCB)

Electronic Differential Lock System, XDS & XDS+ (over 30 Km/h)

Anti-Slip Regulation and Motor Slip Regulation

Brake Disc Wiping

Roll Over Mitigation

Dual Airbags

Engine Immobiliser

Central Door Lock

Front Arm Rest with Storage

Black Fabric Woven Seats and door armrest

2-spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel With 4-way Adjust

7-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

6-speaker sound system

Manual HVAC

All four power windows

2-dial Driver Instrument Cluster

Rear Parking Sensors

12V Power outlet Front

Skoda Kushaq Style (Rs 12.8-14.2 lakh)

1.0 TSI 6-speed Manual/AT

16-inch Alloy wheels (15-inch spare wheel)

Electrically foldable external mirrors – body-coloured

Dashboard with painted decor insert

Front scuff plates with “Kushaq” inscription

Full LED headlamps with DRLs

Front Fog lamps with Cornering Function

Ambient Lighting

Rear defogger and wiper

Hill Hold Assist (Automatic only)

Child Proof Rear Window Locking

Dual Tone Warning Horn

60:40 Split Folding Rear Seats

Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Rear Centre Armrest with cup holders

Black Fabric Seats with Dual Colour

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Paddle Shifters (AT/DSG models Only)

10-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MySkoda Connect

Auto Climate Control with Air Purifier

Adjustable Dual Rear AC vents

One-Touch driver power window with bounce back system

Dead pedal

4-dial Driver Instrument Cluster with 3.5-inch TFT screen MID

Cruise Control

Rear View Camera with Static guidelines

4 USB-C outlets (2 front/2 rear)

Cooled glove box

Rear Parcel Shelf

Sunglass Holder

Adds or changes to the features of Active Variant

Skoda Kushaq Ambition (Rs 14.5-17.6 lakh)

1.0 TSI 6-speed Manual/AT

1.5 TSI 6-speed Manual/7-speed DSG

Cylinder Deactivation (1.5 TSI Only)

17-inch Alloy wheels (16-inch spare wheel)

Chrome highlights on front bumper air intake

Glossy black plastic cover on B-pillar and C-pillar

Full LED Tail Lamps

Auto Headlamps

Auto Wipers

Auto-Dimming IRVM

6 Airbags (MT Only)

Tyre Pressure Monitors

Anti Theft Alarm

KESSY

Black leatherette perforated seats and door armrest

Ventilated Front Seats

6-speaker high-performance sound system

Electric Sunroof with bounce back system

Wireless Charging Pad

No sunglass holder

Adds or changes to the features of Style Variant

All prices are ex-showroom Pan India

