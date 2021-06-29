Skoda Kushaq Variants Explained: What each variant offers
The Skoda Kushaq has been launched, but we have a sneaking suspicion that Skoda may have overpriced itself. Starting at Rs 10.5 lakh and topping out at Rs 17.6 lakh, we break down all three trims and their variants to see how they differ.
After much anticipation, the Skoda Kushaq has been launched in India. However, the price announcement was a tad bit of an anticlimax. As it rivals some of the best selling SUVs in the Indian market Skoda seems to have overpriced itself in a highly competitive segment. The Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross are the Kushaq’s closest rivals, but it also falls in The higher-spec variants of the Kushaq also rivals the MG Hector. The Kushaq has been introduced in three trims – Active, Style and Ambition and prices range from Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17.6 lakh (ex-showroom). We take an in-depth look at what each variant has to offer and how each of them differs.
The Skoda Kushaq is a compact SUV that has been developed specifically for Indian requirements. It will be offered with the 113hp 1.0 TSI petrol engine from the Skoda Rapid. It is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission or torque converter automatic. The higher-spec 1.5 TSI engine from the Karoq is also available in the Kushaq and it also comes with cylinder deactivation technology. The feature allows it to cut fuel and air supply to two cylinders to help save fuel when required. This engine in the Kushaq develops 147hp and 250Nm of torque. It is available with a 6-speed manual and the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.