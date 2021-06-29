Skoda Kushaq Variants Explained: What each variant offers

The Skoda Kushaq has been launched, but we have a sneaking suspicion that Skoda may have overpriced itself. Starting at Rs 10.5 lakh and topping out at Rs 17.6 lakh, we break down all three trims and their variants to see how they differ.

By:June 29, 2021 2:55 PM

After much anticipation, the Skoda Kushaq has been launched in India. However, the price announcement was a tad bit of an anticlimax. As it rivals some of the best selling SUVs in the Indian market Skoda seems to have overpriced itself in a highly competitive segment. The Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross are the Kushaq’s closest rivals, but it also falls in The higher-spec variants of the Kushaq also rivals the MG Hector. The Kushaq has been introduced in three trims – Active, Style and Ambition and prices range from Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 17.6 lakh (ex-showroom). We take an in-depth look at what each variant has to offer and how each of them differs.

The Skoda Kushaq is a compact SUV that has been developed specifically for Indian requirements. It will be offered with the 113hp 1.0 TSI petrol engine from the Skoda Rapid. It is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission or torque converter automatic. The higher-spec 1.5 TSI engine from the Karoq is also available in the Kushaq and it also comes with cylinder deactivation technology. The feature allows it to cut fuel and air supply to two cylinders to help save fuel when required. This engine in the Kushaq develops 147hp and 250Nm of torque. It is available with a 6-speed manual and the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Skoda Kushaq Active (Rs 10.5 lakh)

  • 1.0 TSI 6-speed Manual
  • 16-inch steel wheels (15-inch spare wheel)
  • Skoda signature grille with chrome surround
  • Manually foldable external mirrors – body-coloured
  • Matte black plastic cover on B-pillar and C-pillar
  • Halogen headlamps with LED DRLs
  • LED Tail Lamps with reflective lamp
  • Anti Glare ORVMs
  • ESC, ABS, EBD
  • Multi Collision Braking (MCB)
  • Electronic Differential Lock System, XDS & XDS+ (over 30 Km/h)
  • Anti-Slip Regulation and Motor Slip Regulation
  • Brake Disc Wiping
  • Roll Over Mitigation
  • Dual Airbags
  • Engine Immobiliser
  • Central Door Lock
  • Front Arm Rest with Storage
  • Black Fabric Woven Seats and door armrest
  • 2-spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel With 4-way Adjust
  • 7-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • 6-speaker sound system
  • Manual HVAC
  • All four power windows
  • 2-dial Driver Instrument Cluster
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • 12V Power outlet Front

Skoda Kushaq Style (Rs 12.8-14.2 lakh)

  • 1.0 TSI 6-speed Manual/AT
  • 16-inch Alloy wheels (15-inch spare wheel)
  • Electrically foldable external mirrors – body-coloured
  • Dashboard with painted decor insert
  • Front scuff plates with “Kushaq” inscription
  • Full LED headlamps with DRLs
  • Front Fog lamps with Cornering Function
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Rear defogger and wiper
  • Hill Hold Assist (Automatic only)
  • Child Proof Rear Window Locking
  • Dual Tone Warning Horn
  • 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
  • Rear Centre Armrest with cup holders
  • Black Fabric Seats with Dual Colour
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Paddle Shifters (AT/DSG models Only)
  • 10-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MySkoda Connect
  • Auto Climate Control with Air Purifier
  • Adjustable Dual Rear AC vents
  • One-Touch driver power window with bounce back system
  • Dead pedal
  • 4-dial Driver Instrument Cluster with 3.5-inch TFT screen MID
  • Cruise Control
  • Rear View Camera with Static guidelines
  • 4 USB-C outlets (2 front/2 rear)
  • Cooled glove box
  • Rear Parcel Shelf
  • Sunglass Holder

Adds or changes to the features of Active Variant

Skoda Kushaq Ambition (Rs 14.5-17.6 lakh)

  • 1.0 TSI 6-speed Manual/AT
  • 1.5 TSI 6-speed Manual/7-speed DSG
  • Cylinder Deactivation (1.5 TSI Only)
  • 17-inch Alloy wheels (16-inch spare wheel)
  • Chrome highlights on front bumper air intake
  • Glossy black plastic cover on B-pillar and C-pillar
  • Full LED Tail Lamps
  • Auto Headlamps
  • Auto Wipers
  • Auto-Dimming IRVM
  • 6 Airbags (MT Only)
  • Tyre Pressure Monitors
  • Anti Theft Alarm
  • KESSY
  • Black leatherette perforated seats and door armrest
  • Ventilated Front Seats
  • 6-speaker high-performance sound system
  • Electric Sunroof with bounce back system
  • Wireless Charging Pad
  • No sunglass holder

Adds or changes to the features of Style Variant

All prices are ex-showroom Pan India

