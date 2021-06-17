Skoda Kushaq variant details leaked: Which variant gets what engine, gearbox

With the Skoda Kushaq launch scheduled later this month, reports suggest that the SUV will be offered n three variants and the engine, transmission combinations have been leaked.

The Skoda Kushaq is scheduled to be launched on June 28. It will be the brand’s first product designed for India on the MQB-A0-IN platform, for vehicles designed and engineered specifically for the Indian market. Even though much of the details are out in the open, a TeamBHP report has leaked the variant details about the upcoming SUV. We know that the Kushaq will be offered in two engines and two gearbox options. But now we also know they will be offered across three variants — Active, Ambition and Style.

The Skoda Kushaq will be offered with a 1.0-litre turbo 3-cylinder TSI petrol engine. It will be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. This version of the Kushaq will be offered in all three variants. The same motor will also come with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The 1.0-litre TSI AT will be available in the Mid-spec ‘Ambition’ and top-spec ‘Style’ variants.

The more powerful and larger turbo 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder TSI petrol engine will be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission along with the slick-shifting 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic as an option. Both versions of the 1.5-litre Kushaq will be available with the top-sped Style variant exclusively.

The 1.0-litre TSI engine is tuned to develop 113hp and 175Nm of torque. The larger 1.5-litre engine will churn out 147hp and 250Nm of torque.

The Kushaq will be a compact SUV that will rival directly against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Renault Duster and the Nissan Kicks. We expect Skoda to equip and price the Kushaq competitively against its rivals. It will feature many modern features like automatic LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system ventilated front seat, a sunroof and more. We expect the Kushaq to be launched between a price range of Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Source TeamBHP

