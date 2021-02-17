Skoda Kushaq unveil on March 18: Brand’s first SUV made for India

Skoda Kushaq will rub shoulders against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and MG Hector in the segment. Prices are expected to start from Rs 10 lakh mark.

By:Updated: Feb 17, 2021 1:14 PM

 

Skoda Kushaq is all set to be unveiled on 18th March and will be the company’s first India-specific SUV that will go on to challenge some big names like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the midsize SUV segment. Based on Volkswagen’s MQB-A0-IN platform, the Kushaq will come with high localization for the Indian market. The good thing is that the production-spec Skoda Kushaq will have a heavy resemblance with the concept model that was shown to the world at the Auto Expo 2020. Moreover, the Kushaq gets its styling inspiration from other Skoda SUVs like Karoq, the Kodiaq and the Kamiq that are sold globally. The Kushaq will come with split projector headlamps along with chunky-looking alloy wheels and also, a lot of body cladding.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Express Drives (@expressdrives)

Talking of the interiors, the Skoda Kushaq will come with a 12.3-inch infotainment system that was shown on the Vision In concept. The system supports Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and a digital dash (Virtual Cockpit) is expected to be on offer as well. Moreover, the Kushaq should get MySkoda Connect that offers some modern internet-enabled technologies. Some noteworthy features on the Skoda Kushaq include tyre pressure monitors, hill-hold control, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and auto headlamps among many.

Powering the upcoming Skoda Kushaq will be a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo TSI engine paired to a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. Moreover, the higher trims of the Skoda Kushaq will draw power from a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbo TSI engine that will be available with the slick-shifting twin-clutch DSG automatic. As already mentioned, the upcoming Skoda Kushaq will rub shoulders against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and MG Hector in the segment. The SUV is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 10-16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

