Skoda Kushaq Style Automatic variants with 6 Airbags and TPMS to be launched in India next week: Details

Skoda India will launch the updated top-spec automatic variants of the Kushaq next week. The automatic variants of the Skoda Kushaq's Style trim will now feature 6 airbags and even TPMS.

By:September 20, 2021 2:42 PM
Skoda Kushaq Style Automatic variants

Skoda Auto India Private Limited launched the much-awaited Skoda Kushaq SUV in India in June this year. The new Skoda Kushaq is a fairly well-equipped car. However, upon its launch, while the top-spec manual variants got safety features like 6 airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system, the pricier top-spec automatic variants missed out on them. But now, Skoda India is finally going to address this shortcoming as the company will launch the updated Style automatic variants of the Kushaq in the country next week.

The new Skoda Kushaq is currently available in India in three trim levels spread across six variants. The various trims on offer are Active, Ambition and Style. The top-spec Style trim of the Kushaq is quite feature-loaded. But, when it comes to safety equipment, its pricier automatic variants get dual front airbags while the relatively affordable manual variants are offered with six airbags and even TPMS. Skoda initially took this step to keep the launch price of the car low but now, these safety features will be finally offered in the top-spec automatic variants too. Some other safety features of the Kushaq include ABS with EBD, ESC, hill start assist, reverse parking sensors with rear parking camera, etc.

Recently, Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India Private Limited took to Twitter to announce the launch of the updated automatic variants of the Kushaq. While replying to a user on Twitter, he announced that the prices of the updated Style variants of the new Skoda Kushaq will be announced in India next week. He further added that the deliveries of the updated Kushaq will commence in late October. Now, in terms of pricing, the top-spec Style automatic variants of the Skoda Kushaq are currently priced between Rs 15.79 lakh – Rs 17.59 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. With the addition of these new features, Skoda might hike the price of these variants of the SUV.

Finally, if we talk about its powertrain options, the new Skoda Kushaq is offered with two BS6 compliant engines. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI unit that develops 115 HP of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 150 HP of maximum power and 250 Nm of torque. This engine comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. The new Skoda Kushaq rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, etc. 

