Skoda Kushaq Style AT with 6 airbags, TPMS launched: Reaches 10,000 bookings

The Skoda Kushaq top-spec automatic versions will soon be available with 6 airbags and tyre pressure monitors. They will cost an added premium of course. In other news, the Kushaq has also reached a new bookings milestone.

The top-spec Skoda Kushaq Style AT variants will now be available with 6 airbags and tyre pressure monitors. At launch, the Skoda Kushaq was introduced with an option of 6 airbags and tyre pressure monitors for the Style manual variants. The top of the line automatic versions were limited to dual airbags. Now, for an added premium of Rs 40,000 over the ex-showroom price, Skoda has added The missing safety features to the Style automatic variants as well. Skoda says that these versions of the Kushaq will begin to arrive at dealerships for customer deliveries towards the end of October 2021.

The added safety features will be offered on both the Kushaq Style 1.0 TSI AT and the Kushaq Style 1.5 TSI 7-DSG. Other features on both versions of the car remain the same. It keeps the blacked-out grille, LED headlamps and tail lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, on the exterior. In the cabin, it will continue to come equipped with the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless charging and more.

At the launch of the Kushaq, it was revealed that the Style manual models would feature the 6-airbags and tyre pressure monitors. However, these safety features would be absent in the more expensive automatic versions. Skoda claimed at the time that it would gauge customer feedback and demand for the features before adding them to the higher-spec models. But as expected, Skoda has finally added the safety features to the Style automatic models and the prices have seen a decent hike.

With the 6 airbags and tyre pressure monitors, the Skoda Kushaq Style 1.0 AT would be priced at Rs 16.2 lakh. The same with the Kushaq Style 1.5 DSG would be priced at Rs 18 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Additionally, Skoda Auto India has also announced that the Kushaq has crossed the milestone of 10,000 bookings since launch.

