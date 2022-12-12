Skoda Kushaq spied on test: CNG model to hit roads soon?

Hyundai and Kia are other OEMs that are planning to enter the CNG fray soon while Maruti Suzuki is likely to bring the CNG version of its Grand Vitara mid-size SUV next month.

A test mule of the Skoda Kushaq compact SUV, which was equipped with an emissions testing kit, was spotted in Maharashtra.

With the petrol prices soaring up high, many OEMs are either offering the CNG variants of their popular models or have plans to do so. Coming as a potential addition to the list, is Skoda India, whose plan to enter the segment is an open secret since the CNG trim of its C-segment sedan Rapid was spied at a refilling station in India.

Image Credit: ItsPalSingh

Another feather in the cap for Skoda India 2.0 Project

Skoda India seems to be on its track of revival in the Indian market on the back of its popular models, Slavia and Kushaq. In November 2022, the company sold 2,022 units of Slavia while it clocked 2,009 units of the Kushaq mid-size SUV.

At present, the Skoda Kushaq is available with two turbo-petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine that generates 113 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI petrol engine, which churns out 148 bhp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The car gets three transmission options – a six-speed automatic, a six-speed manual, and a seven-speed DSG.



If the Czech manufacturer opts to CNG-ify this car, which is likely to be offered with the smaller 1.0-litre petrol mill, it will be the first turbocharged petrol engine to be mated to a company-fitted CNG kit.

Hyundai and Kia are other OEMs that are planning to enter the CNG fray soon while Maruti Suzuki is likely to bring the CNG version of its Grand Vitara mid-size SUV next month.

