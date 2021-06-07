Skoda Kushaq production starts: Launch details, features, expected price

Skoda India promises a heavy localisation, up to 92 per cent, from day one. This means the Kushaq should be priced very competitively - Rs 10-17 lakh, ex-showroom.

Skoda India has finally started making the all-new Kushaq SUV at its Pune plant. Due to lockdown and uncertainties, the production likely has started late but is still on track for a month-end launch. Skoda aims to start deliveries of the SUV from July. Test drives too will be offered then. The dealer dispatch should start soon. The Skoda Kushaq is based on the MQB A0-IN platform. This platform has been specifically developed for emerging markets like India and the Kushaq is the first car made from it. It will spawn various other cars in due course, like the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun, and the unnamed Skoda sedan. What’s more Skoda India promises a heavy localisation, up to 92 per cent, from day one. Which means the Kushaq should be priced very competitively – Rs 10-17 lakh, ex-showroom. It will compete with the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta as well as the MG Hector and Tata Harrier.

Skoda India will provide two engine options with the Kushaq. This will include the 1.0-litre TSI and the 1.5-litre petrol engines. Both these turbocharged engines are also claimed to be made locally. The 1.0-litre engine will be offered with a 110hp/175Nm configuration and with a 6-speed manual as well as torque converter. For the 1.5-litre engine, the power output will be 150hp whereas the torque rating stands at 250Nm. In this case, the engine will be paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual clutch. Both the engines are expected to give a fuel efficiency in the region of 18kmpl (claimed).

Active, Ambition, Style are the variants that the Skoda Kushaq will be sold with. The Kushaq will come with many features like a sunroof, ventilated front seats, a two-spoke steering wheel, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control and more. The Kushaq will also come with a host of accessories that will be available post launch.

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd, said, “The production roll out of the first car under the India 2.0 project marks a historic milestone for ŠKODA AUTO and the Volkswagen Group in India. It stands testament to a great collaboration between our teams across the globe and here in India. We have managed to achieve localisation levels up to 95 per cent, which truly puts the engineering and manufacturing expertise of India on the global map. With ŠKODA KUSHAQ, we will be present in one of the fastest growing segments of the automotive industry. We look forward to offering customers an SUV that stands out for its emotive design, unmatched performance, superior build quality, outstanding safety, and numerous Simply Clever solutions, enabling an exemplary value proposition.”

