Skoda Kushaq gets third price hike in 2022: New vs old price list here

Skoda India has hiked the prices of the Kushaq mid-size SUV by up to Rs 60,000. This is the third price hike for the Skoda Kushaq in 2022 and it’s now priced from Rs 11.59 lakh to Rs 19.69 lakh, ex-showroom.

Skoda India launched its all-new mid-size SUV, Kushaq, in June last year. The company has recently hiked the prices of the Kushaq by up to Rs 60,000, depending on the variant. This is the third price revision for this mid-size SUV in 2022, the first two being recorded in January and May this year. Here, we have listed the new vs old price list of the 2022 Skoda Kushaq.

2022 Skoda Kushaq: New vs Old Price List

1.0-litre TSI Variants

Variant Name New Price Old Price Difference Active MT Rs 11.59 lakh Rs 11.29 lakh Rs 30,000 Ambition Classic MT Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 12.69 lakh Rs 30,000 Ambition Classic AT Rs 14.69 lakh Rs 14.09 lakh Rs 60,000 Ambition MT Rs 13.19 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 20,000 Ambition AT Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 14.59 lakh Rs 40,000 Style NSR MT Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 15.09 lakh Rs 40,000 Style Anniversary MT Rs 15.59 lakh Rs 15.59 lakh No change Style MT Rs 15.69 lakh Rs 15.29 lakh Rs 40,000 Style AT Rs 16.09 lakh Rs 16.09 lakh No change Monte Carlo MT Rs 16.39 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 40,000 Style AT (6 airbags) Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 30,000 Style Anniversary AT Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 17.29 lakh No change Monte Carlo AT Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 17.69 lakh Rs 30,000

Watch Video | Skoda Kushaq Review:

Also Read: Kia Carens price hiked again: Gets dearer by up to Rs 50,000

1.5-litre TSI Variants

Variant Name New Price Old Price Difference Style Anniversary MT Rs 17.49 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh No change Style MT Rs 17.79 lakh Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 60,000 Style DSG Rs 17.79 lakh Rs 17.79 lakh No change Monte Carlo MT Rs 18.49 lakh Rs 17.89 lakh Rs 60,000 Style DSG (6 airbags) Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 18.79 lakh Rs 60,000 Style Anniversary DSG Rs 19.09 lakh Rs 19.09 lakh No change Monte Carlo DSG Rs 19.69 lakh Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 20,000

As it can be seen in the above tables, the prices of the Skoda Kushaq have been increased by up to Rs 60,000, depending on the variant. This mid-size SUV is now priced from Rs 11.59 lakh to Rs 19.69 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s worth mentioning that Skoda Kushaq is the first product from the house of this Czech carmaker under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The Skoda Kushaq is offered with two engine options in India. It gets a 113 bhp 1.0-litre TSI motor, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. The other mill is a 148 bhp 1.5-litre TSI engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. Skoda India recently launched its Anniversary Edition as well and you can know more about that by clicking HERE.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 officially teased: Unveil on November 8

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.