Skoda Kushaq gets third price hike in 2022: New vs old price list here

Skoda India has hiked the prices of the Kushaq mid-size SUV by up to Rs 60,000. This is the third price hike for the Skoda Kushaq in 2022 and it’s now priced from Rs 11.59 lakh to Rs 19.69 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Skoda India launched its all-new mid-size SUV, Kushaq, in June last year. The company has recently hiked the prices of the Kushaq by up to Rs 60,000, depending on the variant. This is the third price revision for this mid-size SUV in 2022, the first two being recorded in January and May this year. Here, we have listed the new vs old price list of the 2022 Skoda Kushaq.

2022 Skoda Kushaq: New vs Old Price List

1.0-litre TSI Variants

Variant NameNew PriceOld PriceDifference
Active MTRs 11.59 lakhRs 11.29 lakhRs 30,000
Ambition Classic MTRs 12.99 lakhRs 12.69 lakhRs 30,000
Ambition Classic ATRs 14.69 lakhRs 14.09 lakhRs 60,000
Ambition MTRs 13.19 lakhRs 12.99 lakhRs 20,000
Ambition ATRs 14.99 lakhRs 14.59 lakhRs 40,000
Style NSR MTRs 15.49 lakhRs 15.09 lakhRs 40,000
Style Anniversary MTRs 15.59 lakhRs 15.59 lakhNo change
Style MTRs 15.69 lakhRs 15.29 lakhRs 40,000
Style ATRs 16.09 lakhRs 16.09 lakhNo change
Monte Carlo MTRs 16.39 lakhRs 15.99 lakhRs 40,000
Style AT (6 airbags)Rs 17.29 lakhRs 16.99 lakhRs 30,000
Style Anniversary ATRs 17.29 lakhRs 17.29 lakhNo change
Monte Carlo ATRs 17.99 lakhRs 17.69 lakhRs 30,000

Watch Video | Skoda Kushaq Review:

1.5-litre TSI Variants

Variant NameNew PriceOld PriceDifference
Style Anniversary MTRs 17.49 lakhRs 17.49 lakhNo change
Style MTRs 17.79 lakhRs 17.19 lakhRs 60,000
Style DSGRs 17.79 lakhRs 17.79 lakhNo change
Monte Carlo MTRs 18.49 lakhRs 17.89 lakhRs 60,000
Style DSG (6 airbags)Rs 18.99 lakhRs 18.79 lakhRs 60,000
Style Anniversary DSGRs 19.09 lakhRs 19.09 lakhNo change
Monte Carlo DSGRs 19.69 lakhRs 19.49 lakhRs 20,000

As it can be seen in the above tables, the prices of the Skoda Kushaq have been increased by up to Rs 60,000, depending on the variant. This mid-size SUV is now priced from Rs 11.59 lakh to Rs 19.69 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s worth mentioning that Skoda Kushaq is the first product from the house of this Czech carmaker under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project.  

The Skoda Kushaq is offered with two engine options in India. It gets a 113 bhp 1.0-litre TSI motor, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. The other mill is a 148 bhp 1.5-litre TSI engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. Skoda India recently launched its Anniversary Edition as well and you can know more about that by clicking HERE.

