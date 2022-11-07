Skoda Kushaq gets third price hike in 2022: New vs old price list here

Skoda India launched its all-new mid-size SUV, Kushaq, in June last year. The company has recently hiked the prices of the Kushaq by up to Rs 60,000, depending on the variant. This is the third price revision for this mid-size SUV in 2022, the first two being recorded in January and May this year. Here, we have listed the new vs old price list of the 2022 Skoda Kushaq.
2022 Skoda Kushaq: New vs Old Price List
1.0-litre TSI Variants
|Variant Name
|New Price
|Old Price
|Difference
|Active MT
|Rs 11.59 lakh
|Rs 11.29 lakh
|Rs 30,000
|Ambition Classic MT
|Rs 12.99 lakh
|Rs 12.69 lakh
|Rs 30,000
|Ambition Classic AT
|Rs 14.69 lakh
|Rs 14.09 lakh
|Rs 60,000
|Ambition MT
|Rs 13.19 lakh
|Rs 12.99 lakh
|Rs 20,000
|Ambition AT
|Rs 14.99 lakh
|Rs 14.59 lakh
|Rs 40,000
|Style NSR MT
|Rs 15.49 lakh
|Rs 15.09 lakh
|Rs 40,000
|Style Anniversary MT
|Rs 15.59 lakh
|Rs 15.59 lakh
|No change
|Style MT
|Rs 15.69 lakh
|Rs 15.29 lakh
|Rs 40,000
|Style AT
|Rs 16.09 lakh
|Rs 16.09 lakh
|No change
|Monte Carlo MT
|Rs 16.39 lakh
|Rs 15.99 lakh
|Rs 40,000
|Style AT (6 airbags)
|Rs 17.29 lakh
|Rs 16.99 lakh
|Rs 30,000
|Style Anniversary AT
|Rs 17.29 lakh
|Rs 17.29 lakh
|No change
|Monte Carlo AT
|Rs 17.99 lakh
|Rs 17.69 lakh
|Rs 30,000
Watch Video | Skoda Kushaq Review:
Also Read: Kia Carens price hiked again: Gets dearer by up to Rs 50,000
1.5-litre TSI Variants
|Variant Name
|New Price
|Old Price
|Difference
|Style Anniversary MT
|Rs 17.49 lakh
|Rs 17.49 lakh
|No change
|Style MT
|Rs 17.79 lakh
|Rs 17.19 lakh
|Rs 60,000
|Style DSG
|Rs 17.79 lakh
|Rs 17.79 lakh
|No change
|Monte Carlo MT
|Rs 18.49 lakh
|Rs 17.89 lakh
|Rs 60,000
|Style DSG (6 airbags)
|Rs 18.99 lakh
|Rs 18.79 lakh
|Rs 60,000
|Style Anniversary DSG
|Rs 19.09 lakh
|Rs 19.09 lakh
|No change
|Monte Carlo DSG
|Rs 19.69 lakh
|Rs 19.49 lakh
|Rs 20,000
As it can be seen in the above tables, the prices of the Skoda Kushaq have been increased by up to Rs 60,000, depending on the variant. This mid-size SUV is now priced from Rs 11.59 lakh to Rs 19.69 lakh, ex-showroom. It’s worth mentioning that Skoda Kushaq is the first product from the house of this Czech carmaker under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project.
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
The Skoda Kushaq is offered with two engine options in India. It gets a 113 bhp 1.0-litre TSI motor, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. The other mill is a 148 bhp 1.5-litre TSI engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. Skoda India recently launched its Anniversary Edition as well and you can know more about that by clicking HERE.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 officially teased: Unveil on November 8
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.