Skoda Kushaq price hiked again: Check new vs old price list here

Skoda India has hiked the prices of the Kushaq mid-size SUV by up to Rs 70,000. The new 2022 Skoda Kushaq is now priced between Rs 11.29 lakh – Rs 18.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Skoda India launched its all-new mid-size SUV, Kushaq, in June last year. The Skoda Kushaq was the first product from the house of this Czech carmaker under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project. Its prices were revised in November 2021 and in January 2022. Now, Skoda has once again hiked the prices of this SUV. Here, we have the new vs old price list of the 2022 Skoda Kushaq.

2022 Skoda Kushaq: New vs Old Price List

1.0-litre TSI Variants

Variant Name Old Price New Price Difference Active MT Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 11.29 lakh Rs 30,000 Ambition Classic MT Rs 12.69 lakh Rs 12.69 lakh No change Ambition Classic AT Rs 14.09 lakh Rs 14.09 lakh No change Ambition MT Rs 12.94 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 5,000 Ambition AT Rs 14.34 lakh Rs 14.59 lakh Rs 25,000 Style MT Rs 14.89 lakh Rs 15.29 lakh Rs 40,000 Style AT Rs 16.09 lakh Rs 16.09 lakh No change Style AT (6 airbags) Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 50,000

1.5-litre TSI Variants

Variant Name Old Price New Price Difference Style MT Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 70,000 Style DSG Rs 17.79 lakh Rs 17.79 lakh No change Style DSG (6 airbags) Rs 18.19 lakh Rs 18.79 lakh Rs 60,000

As you can see in the above table, the prices of the manual variants have gone up by up to Rs 70,000 while the automatic variants have got dearer by up to Rs 60,000. However, the recently introduced Ambition Classic variants and select top-spec Style variants didn’t see any upward price revision. The new 2022 Skoda Kushaq is now priced between Rs 11.29 lakh – Rs 18.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Apart from the price increment, the SUV remains the same as before. Powering the Kushaq is a 1.0-litre TSI unit that develops 113 hp of power and 178 Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

This engine comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. In other news, the company will launch the new Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition in India on May 9, 2022. The Monte Carlo Edition of the Kushaq will be based on its top-spec Style trim. It will feature a host of cosmetic changes along with the addition of some new features.

