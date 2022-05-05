scorecardresearch

Skoda Kushaq price hiked again: Check new vs old price list here

Skoda India has hiked the prices of the Kushaq mid-size SUV by up to Rs 70,000. The new 2022 Skoda Kushaq is now priced between Rs 11.29 lakh – Rs 18.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Skoda India launched its all-new mid-size SUV, Kushaq, in June last year. The Skoda Kushaq was the first product from the house of this Czech carmaker under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project. Its prices were revised in November 2021 and in January 2022. Now, Skoda has once again hiked the prices of this SUV. Here, we have the new vs old price list of the 2022 Skoda Kushaq. 

2022 Skoda Kushaq: New vs Old Price List

1.0-litre TSI Variants

Variant NameOld PriceNew PriceDifference
Active MTRs 10.99 lakhRs 11.29 lakhRs 30,000
Ambition Classic MTRs 12.69 lakhRs 12.69 lakhNo change
Ambition Classic ATRs 14.09 lakhRs 14.09 lakhNo change
Ambition MTRs 12.94 lakhRs 12.99 lakhRs 5,000
Ambition ATRs 14.34 lakhRs 14.59 lakhRs 25,000
Style MTRs 14.89 lakhRs 15.29 lakhRs 40,000
Style ATRs 16.09 lakhRs 16.09 lakhNo change
Style AT (6 airbags)Rs 16.49 lakhRs 16.99 lakhRs 50,000

1.5-litre TSI Variants

Variant NameOld PriceNew PriceDifference
Style MTRs 16.49 lakhRs 17.19 lakhRs 70,000
Style DSG Rs 17.79 lakhRs 17.79 lakhNo change
Style DSG (6 airbags)Rs 18.19 lakhRs 18.79 lakhRs 60,000

As you can see in the above table, the prices of the manual variants have gone up by up to Rs 70,000 while the automatic variants have got dearer by up to Rs 60,000. However, the recently introduced Ambition Classic variants and select top-spec Style variants didn’t see any upward price revision. The new 2022 Skoda Kushaq is now priced between Rs 11.29 lakh – Rs 18.79 lakh, ex-showroom. 

Watch Video | Skoda Kushaq Review:

Apart from the price increment, the SUV remains the same as before. Powering the Kushaq is a 1.0-litre TSI unit that develops 113 hp of power and 178 Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. 

Image: TeamBHP

This engine comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. In other news, the company will launch the new Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition in India on May 9, 2022. The Monte Carlo Edition of the Kushaq will be based on its top-spec Style trim. It will feature a host of cosmetic changes along with the addition of some new features. 

