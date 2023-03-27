Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition launched: Priced at Rs 12.39 lakh

The new Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition has been launched in India at Rs 12.39 lakh, ex-showroom. It slots between the Active & Ambition variants of this mid-size SUV and gets some new features.

Skoda Auto India has expanded the Kushaq range with the introduction of a new limited edition mid-spec variant. The Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition has been launched in India at Rs 12.39 lakh, ex-showroom. It slots between the Active & Ambition variants of this mid-size SUV and gets minor cosmetic enhancements along with some new features.

Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition: What’s new?

The Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition gets crystalline LED headlamps with DRLs which were earlier available only in the Ambition and above trims. It also gets front foglamps with static cornering function, a wiper & defogger for the rear, new wheel covers and Onyx badges. On the inside, it features a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and the safety equipment includes dual front airbags, TPMS, ESC, etc.

Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition: Engine and gearbox

While the regular variants of the Kushaq are offered with multiple engines and transmission options, the Onyx Edition is offered with a sole powertrain. It gets a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine that develops 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only. It’s worth mentioning that the Skoda Kushaq is one of the safest made-in-India cars and it bagged a 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

Here’s what the company said:

Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The KUSHAQ was the first launched under the INDIA 2.0 project, and is instrumental in our growth ambitions in India. Keeping our product range fresh and contemporary, in line with evolving customer trends and preferences, plays a pivotal role in our path toward Accelerated Growth for 2023 and onwards.”

He further added, “The new KUSHAQ ONYX Edition is a step in that direction. We have introduced some features that were previously only available in the highest variant of India’s safest car, providing even higher value and a wider choice to our customers and fans.”

