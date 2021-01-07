Skoda Kushaq name confirmed for upcoming Creta, Seltos rival

The Skoda Vision IN SUV finally has a name. In-line with Skoda’s SUV nomenclature, the upcoming Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta rival will be called the Skoda Kushaq.

Skoda Auto India has finally announced the name ‘Kushaq’ for its upcoming compact SUV. The announcement comes a day after Tata Motors’ controversial revival of the ‘Safari’ name with its upcoming 7-seater model. Sticking to the Kushaq, the SUV’s name is in line with all Skoda SUVs which start with the letter ‘K’ and end with a ‘Q’. It joins the family with the Kodiaq as the eldest brother, followed by the Karoq and Kamiq SUVs. But what exactly does the word Kushaq even mean?

Skoda Kushaq name meaning

The Kushaq is going to be an SUV specifically designed for the Indian market. It will be underpinned by the MQB AO IN platform. Which is why the Czech automaker delved deep into Indian culture and history books and found the Sanskrit word “Kushak”. The word Kushak means King or Emperor. With a simple substitute of the K with a Q at the end, Skoda had found the name for its next SUV.

The Skoda Kushaq will be a sibling to the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun. The Taigun will share a lot of components with the Kushaq and is expected to be launched before it as well. The VW website suggests that the Taigun would be powered by the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder TSI motor which is offered on the T-Roc and Karoq SUVs. The engine would be paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The 1.0 TSI motor is also expected to be offered with the Taigun and Kushaq twins. This smaller motor is likely to be available at a lower price point along with a manual transmission.

The Volkswagen Taigun is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2021. Skoda has confirmed that the Kushaq will be launched in the summer of 2021. We expect the Kushaq to arrive in Q2 to rival the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross along with its sibling the Volkswagen Taigun. Skoda is also expected to reintroduce the Kodiaq SUV followed by the new-generation Octavia sedan this year. After the Kushaq, Skoda will announce a new sedan model based on the MQB AO IN platform as well.

