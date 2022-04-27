Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition arrives at dealership: Launch soon

The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition has started arriving at dealerships ahead of its official launch scheduled for May 9, 2022. It will get a bunch of cosmetic updates and new features.

Skoda Auto India is gearing up to launch the Monte Carlo Edition of the Kushaq in the country. The prices of the same will be revealed on May 9, 2022. Now, ahead of its official launch, the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition has started arriving at dealerships. The latest images of this special edition SUV reveal that it will get a bunch of cosmetic updates and new features.

The Skoda Kushaq mid-size SUV was introduced in India in June last year. Now, after almost a year of its official launch, the Czech carmaker will introduce its special edition model. The Monte Carlo Edition of the Kushaq will be based on its top-spec Style trim. In terms of design, it will feature sporty blacked-out elements, including an all-black grille, roof, and rear-view mirrors.

The SUV will get ‘Monte Carlo’ badging on the front fenders and new 17-inch alloy wheels that look similar to the erstwhile Octavia RS245. Skoda will offer the SUV in its signature red and black dual-tone colour scheme and a white plus black shade. On the inside, it will get an all-black cabin with sporty red inserts. Moreover, one new feature will be the inclusion of an all-digital instrument cluster.

The Skoda Kushaq gets two engine options, a 113 hp 1.0-litre TSI and a 148 hp 1.5-litre TSI motor. Both the engines are offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard and they also get a 6-speed AT and a 7-speed DSG respectively. The Skoda Kushaq is currently priced between Rs 10.99 lakh – Rs 18.19 lakh, ex-showroom. One can expect the upcoming Monte Carlo Edition to charge a slight premium over their respective Style trim counterparts.

