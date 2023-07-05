Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition launched in India: Limited to 500 units

The new Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16.19 lakh, ex-showroom. Its production will be limited to just 500 units.

Skoda Auto has introduced a new Matte Edition of the Kushaq mid-size SUV. It will be available with multiple powertrain options but the production of this special edition model will be limited to just 500 units. The new Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16.19 lakh, ex-showroom. Its variant-wise prices are mentioned in the table below.

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition: Variant-wise prices

Skoda Kushaq variant MT price AT price Matte Edition 1.0 TSI Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 17.79 lakh Matte Edition 1.5 TSI Rs 18.19 lakh Rs 19.39 lakh

The new Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition is offered with both 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines. Its prices start at Rs 16.19 lakh and they go up to Rs 19.39 lakh, ex-showroom. This special edition version will be limited to 500 units and it slots between the flagship Style and the niche top-spec Monte Carlo variants of the Kushaq.

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition: What’s new?

The Matte Edition of the Skoda Kushaq sports the Carbon Steel paint scheme in a matte finish. Its ORVMs, door handles and rear spoiler are finished in a Glossy Black shade to contrast with the Carbon Steel Matte bodywork. There are some chrome elements as well. Moreover, being based on the top-spec Style trim, the Kushaq Matte Edition comes well-loaded with features.

Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition is a 1.0-litre TSI unit that develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG.

