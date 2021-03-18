Skoda Kushaq makes global debut: Specs, features & expected price of Hyundai Creta rival

Skoda Kushaq will come with MySKODA Connect offering similar connected car technologies as its rivals. The compact SUV also gets a central touchscreen as the infotainment system and automatic climate control.

Skoda Auto India today took the wraps off the all-new Skoda Kushaq compact SUV, the first-ever product to be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform that has been developed specifically for the India market. Having showcased the Vision IN concept at the 2020 Auto Expo, Skoda followed it with the official name announcement for the SUV – Kushaq, derived from the Sanskrit word kushak that means king or emperor. The new SUV comes with two engine options and manual, automatic, and DSG transmission options.

Under the bonnet, the Skoda Kushaq will be offered with a choice of two TSI engines. The 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol will be offered with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. It is the same 110 hp engine and transmission combo available in the Skoda Rapid. This spec will be available for the entry-level spec of the Kushaq. The higher-spec models would be powered by the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine borrowed from the Skoda Karoq. It develops 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque.

The Kushaq will get a 25.4 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with MySKODA Connect offering similar connected car technologies as its rivals. Besides these, it’ll also get ventilated front seats, wireless charging, smartphone pocket, automatic climate control and several other interior features.

The Kushaq will be sold in five colour options – Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Black, Honey Orange and Tornado Red.

Also read: Upcoming car launches in India in March 2021: An all-electric SUV, a high-end Made-in-india Jeep & more!

The Kushaq will come loaded with safety features. It will offer up to six airbags, two airbags and ESC will be offered as standard. Hill-Hold Control, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamp and cruise control features will be offered. Tyre pressure monitors will also be offered. Skoda would also throw in a reversing camera, or even a 360-degree camera with parking sensors.

Skoda is aiming the Kushaq SUV squarely towards the highly popular Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Other players in the segment also include the Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and the Renault Duster. We expect Skoda to price the Kushaq competitively somewhere between Rs 10-16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.