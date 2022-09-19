Skoda Kushaq left-hand-drive production begins in India 

This ‘made in India’ Skoda Kushaq LHD is made with the idea of exporting it to global markets.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, which looks over operations in the India region for the five Volkswagen Group brands – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini has commenced the production of the left-hand drive version of the Skoda Kushaq in India. This ‘made in India’ Skoda Kushaq LHD is made with the idea of exporting it to global markets.

The Skoda Kushaq SUV was the brand’s first model to be launched in the country under the Group’s INDIA 2.0 project.

Back in February, SAVWIPL began exporting the Volkswagen Taigun, the first in the range of vehicles built on the MQB-A0-IN platform. The Group also celebrated an important milestone in its India journey in March 2022, having produced 15,00,000 units at its manufacturing facilities in Pune and Aurangabad, India. The Group recorded its highest-ever H1 sales in India, with 52,700 units sold from January to June 2022. Through the first six months of 2022, SAVWIPL’s sales were up 200% year-on-year.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Piyush Arora, Managing Director of SAVWIPL said, “Since its world premiere in India last year, the ŠKODA KUSHAQ has created a strong market presence and contributed significantly to the success of the brand and the Group in India. This world-class SUV, which will soon be heading to international markets, will showcase India’s manufacturing excellence on a global stage. With each new model we export, we are inching closer to our aim of making India an export hub for the VW Group globally. With its exceptional design, build quality, and performance, we are confident the KUSHAQ will enjoy phenomenal success in other markets, as well.”