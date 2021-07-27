Skoda Kushaq launch spurs dealership demand: Network across 100+ cities soon

The increased network reach will also support the brand’s three-pronged strategy of launching new products, introducing additional services and building on its promise of customer first.

The Skoda Kushaq is proving to be a hit for the Czech carmaker. While the numbers that the SUV has done are yet to come in, it is safe to assume that an affordable Skoda high-riding car is not only desirable but also a thing to flaunt. Skoda India says that post the Kushaq launch, it has received more than 200+ applications for dealerships. In fact by end of August 2021, Skoda India will have a presence in more than 100+ cities. By next year, the company aims to have at least 225 touchpoints. The increased network reach will also support the brand’s three-pronged strategy of launching new products, introducing additional services and building on its promise of customer first. Wherein earlier Skoda dealers only had an older product in the Rapid and pricier ones like the Superb as well as Octavia on offer, the Kushaq comes in as a breath of fresh air, slotting right in the middle.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “The launch of KUSHAQ stands testament to a new era for ŠKODA AUTO in India. On the back of this world-class SUV, we had a clear vision of taking the ŠKODA brand to new and emerging markets across the country. I am delighted to share that we will be present in more than 100 cities from the coming month. Enhancing the ownership experience is a key pillar of our growth strategy and increasing our network presence is one of the important pillars to meet this objective.”

In the near future, Skoda India is planning to get in a new sedan. This one will sit below the Octavia but will be positioned above the Rapid. It is unclear if both will co-exist or the Rapid will be axed. Currently, the Rapid is one of the bigger sales draw at Skoda India.

