Skoda Kushaq interior look revealed in early sketches: Global reveal on March 18

We now have a fair idea of what the cabin of the Skoda Kushaq will look like and what it will offer. Large screens, funky coloured trim panels and a lot more to be offered.

By:March 4, 2021 11:47 AM

Skoda has given us a glimpse of what we can expect from the cabin of its upcoming SUV. The Skoda Kushaq will be revealed globally on Match 18 ahead of its India launch soon after. Skoda has revealed an initial sketch of what its cabin will look like and so far, we like what we see. The Kushaq looks to follow Skoda’s current interior design language. Front and centre is a large touchscreen infotainment system installed in a floating design. The driver gets the added feature of a digital dash with the virtual cockpit, likely to be offered in the higher-spec models. The HVAC system also looks to be a digital panel, however, the lower-spec models could offer physical buttons.

The fourth-generation Octavia IV is expected to arrive in India soon. But the Kushaq borrows the same two-spoke steering wheel design and offers buttons to control the various functions of the two screens. The touchscreen as we mentioned before is confirmed to be the size of 10-inches. The rest of the cabin is quite industry-standard and familiarly Skoda. Below the screen are the two central AC vents. and below which are the HVAC controls under that is a storage space, likely to be where the wireless charging pad would be. Additionally, Skoda has included a few contrast coloured trim panels which are likely to be customisable. Skoda promises the cabin will be spacious and will come with a lot of storage as well.

The Kushaq will be powered by the 110hp 1.0-litre turbo petrol from the Rapid sedan for the base spec versions offered with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. The higher trim models would be equipped with the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine borrowed from the Skoda Karoq. It develops 150hp and 250Nm of torque. This motor is to be paired with a 7-speed DSG auto, while a manual is likely to be available as well.

The Kushaq will be the first product from the VW group’s India 2.0 strategy. It will be the first car to be built and sold on the MQB-A0-IN platform, one adapted specifically for India. The Kushaq will be the first of four models to be built on that platform and will be succeeded by the Volkswagen Taigun SUV, followed by two notchback/sedan models from both brands (Skoda and VW). Skoda boasts that the Kushaq will offer 95% localised manufacturing which should help the brand price the model competitively in India. The Kushaq will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV space.

