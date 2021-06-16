Skoda Kushaq India launch on June 28: Features, specs of Creta, Seltos rival

Shortly after Skoda announced the start of production for their upcoming compact SUV, Kushaq, they have also given us a launch date. Kushaq will enter one of the most competitive segments in the Indian car market.

By:June 16, 2021 1:58 PM
Skoda Kushaq launch date revealed

Skoda has finally announced that they will be launching their latest product, Kushaq in India on June 28 at 11AM. The company had recently started production of the vehicle at their plant in Pune. Kushaq is part of the company’s India 2.0 initiative and will compete in the busy compact SUV segment. It will rival established players like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and its own upcoming sibling, Volkswagen Taigun. 

If you need a refresher, the Kushaq is will be built on the MQB-A0-IN platform which has been developed for India. The same platform will also underpin the Volkswagen Taigun and many more cars in the future. Localisation levels are very high as the company claims that almost 92 per cent of the components are sourced locally from day one. Skoda had already revealed that the Kushaq will be sold in three variants – Active, Ambition and Style and we expect the prices to start at Rs 10 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 17 lakh. 

Skoda has worked hard on the design and styling of the Kushaq and it looks smart from all angles. It comes with LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels and roof rails. It has a wheelbase of 2,651mm which should provide plenty of space for occupants inside the cabin. There is also a 385-litre boot that can carry plenty of luggage. Kushaq will be 4,225-mm long, 1,760-mm wide and 1,612-mm tall.  

The interior of the Kushaq will be laden with features like a sunroof, ventilated front seats, a two-spoke steering wheel, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, six airbags and much more. There is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that will support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity. Through MySkoda Connect, the Kushaq will also have connected car features that we have come to expect in many modern-day cars. 

Skoda Kushaq comes with a feature-packedinterior

It will be offered with two turbocharged petrol motors and no option for diesel. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder motor makes 110hp and 175Nm while the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine makes 150hp and 250Nm. Both engines will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox but the smaller engine will get a 6-speed automatic and the bigger one will also be offered with a 7-speed DSG. 

Skoda Kushaq rear

Stay tuned to Express Drives for more updates on the Skoda Kushaq and many other cars! 

