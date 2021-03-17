Skoda Kushaq global unveil tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features of Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV

Skoda Kushaq will challenge some of the popular SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and also, the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun in the segment. Prices are expected to start from the Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

Skoda Kushaq Spy Shot. Credit: @Kodaivik (Instagram)

Skoda Kushaq SUV is all set to make its global debut tomorrow. Based on the Vision IN concept that was showcased to the world at the 2020 Auto Expo. the upcoming Kushaq is going to be the carmaker’s first made-in-India SUV with up to 95 percent localisation. Moreover, the Skoda Kushaq will be the brand’s first SUV to be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. Talking of the design first, the Kushaq will have heavy similarities with the Vision IN concept model. Upfront, you get the company’s signature butterfly grille along with all-LED headlamps and fog lamps. Moreover, you get some visually appealing bits like flared wheel arches along with the body cladding that further accentuates the SUV look.

Now, coming to the interiors of the Skoda Kushaq, the vehicle should get a two-spoke steering wheel along with a dual-tone dashboard. Apart from that, there will be an all-digital instrument cluster along with a floating touchscreen infotainment system supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Now, as far as the prime features are concerned, the Skoda Kushaq is expected to get connected tech, sunroof, cruise control along with push-button start, ambient lighting, and also, automatic climate control. Moreover, in terms of safety features, the Kushaq will likely offer six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear view camera and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Skoda Kushaq is expected to draw power from two turbo petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre unit. As far as the gearbox options are concerned, these are likely to include a 6-speed manual transmission as standard along with an optional 6-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DSG. The Kushaq will rub shoulders against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun in the segment and prices are expected to start from the Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel in case you still haven’t.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.