Skoda Kushaq global unveil tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features of Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV

Skoda Kushaq will challenge some of the popular SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and also, the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun in the segment. Prices are expected to start from the Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

By:March 17, 2021 5:38 PM
Skoda Kushaq Spy Shot. Credit: @Kodaivik (Instagram)

 

Skoda Kushaq SUV is all set to make its global debut tomorrow. Based on the Vision IN concept that was showcased to the world at the 2020 Auto Expo. the upcoming Kushaq is going to be the carmaker’s first made-in-India SUV with up to 95 percent localisation. Moreover, the Skoda Kushaq will be the brand’s first SUV to be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. Talking of the design first, the Kushaq will have heavy similarities with the Vision IN concept model. Upfront, you get the company’s signature butterfly grille along with all-LED headlamps and fog lamps. Moreover, you get some visually appealing bits like flared wheel arches along with the body cladding that further accentuates the SUV look.

Now, coming to the interiors of the Skoda Kushaq, the vehicle should get a two-spoke steering wheel along with a dual-tone dashboard. Apart from that, there will be an all-digital instrument cluster along with a floating touchscreen infotainment system supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Now, as far as the prime features are concerned, the Skoda Kushaq is expected to get connected tech, sunroof, cruise control along with push-button start, ambient lighting, and also, automatic climate control. Moreover, in terms of safety features, the Kushaq will likely offer six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear view camera and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Skoda Kushaq is expected to draw power from two turbo petrol engine options – a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre unit. As far as the gearbox options are concerned, these are likely to include a 6-speed manual transmission as standard along with an optional 6-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DSG. The Kushaq will rub shoulders against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun in the segment and prices are expected to start from the Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our official YouTube channel in case you still haven’t.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BMW i4 electric saloon unveiled: Tesla Model 3 rival to launch three months ahead of schedule

BMW i4 electric saloon unveiled: Tesla Model 3 rival to launch three months ahead of schedule

Apollo Apterra Cross tyres with better comfort, low NVH for Vitara Brezza, MG Hector launched

Apollo Apterra Cross tyres with better comfort, low NVH for Vitara Brezza, MG Hector launched

Citroen C5 Aircross India launch on 7 April: All you need to know about the Jeep Compass rival

Citroen C5 Aircross India launch on 7 April: All you need to know about the Jeep Compass rival

Locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler launched: Defender, G-Wagen rival surprisingly value-for-money

Locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler launched: Defender, G-Wagen rival surprisingly value-for-money

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched at Rs 14.99 lakh: 200 hp supersport gets two colours

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched at Rs 14.99 lakh: 200 hp supersport gets two colours

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine video review: Specs, performance, features

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine video review: Specs, performance, features

How Jeep went too far with 3D modelling, 3-row SUV plans for India: Ralph Gilles explains

How Jeep went too far with 3D modelling, 3-row SUV plans for India: Ralph Gilles explains

Jeep Wrangler 2021 Made in India Launch Live Updates: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Jeep Wrangler 2021 Made in India Launch Live Updates: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Indian students from Skill-Lync build electric vehicle skeleton in record time: Here's how!

Indian students from Skill-Lync build electric vehicle skeleton in record time: Here's how!

New Bentley Bentayga launched in India at Rs 4.1 crore: Luxury SUV that makes 770 Nm of torque!

New Bentley Bentayga launched in India at Rs 4.1 crore: Luxury SUV that makes 770 Nm of torque!

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles to get new air purification system to 'inhibit 97% airborne viruses'

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles to get new air purification system to 'inhibit 97% airborne viruses'

Pre-bookings for Strom R3 open: Two-seater electric car with 200 km range and IoT features

Pre-bookings for Strom R3 open: Two-seater electric car with 200 km range and IoT features

Mercedes-Benz E-Class India launch live: Price, features, specifications, engines, variants

Mercedes-Benz E-Class India launch live: Price, features, specifications, engines, variants

F1 2021: 5 things we learnt in 3 days of Pre-season testing in Bahrain

F1 2021: 5 things we learnt in 3 days of Pre-season testing in Bahrain

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled and Nightshift launched in India at prices starting Rs 9.8 lakh

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled and Nightshift launched in India at prices starting Rs 9.8 lakh

Highest-selling popular cars in Pakistan, China, Europe and its not the Toyota Corolla

Highest-selling popular cars in Pakistan, China, Europe and its not the Toyota Corolla

All-electric Kia EV6 unveiled: Sports Kia's new design philosophy and logo

All-electric Kia EV6 unveiled: Sports Kia's new design philosophy and logo

Honda CB500X launched in India: Price, specs, features, details of TRK502, Versys 650 rival

Honda CB500X launched in India: Price, specs, features, details of TRK502, Versys 650 rival

Hardeep Singh Brar appointed as National Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia Motors India

Hardeep Singh Brar appointed as National Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia Motors India

BMW X5 M Competition Video Review: Engine, features, price

BMW X5 M Competition Video Review: Engine, features, price