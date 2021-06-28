Skoda Kushaq finally hits the streets: Creta, Seltos rival launched at Rs 10.5 lakh

The Kushaq is the first Skoda to be designed specifically for the Indian market. It is based on the MQB-A0 IN platform and will be offered with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines.

The much anticipated Skoda Kushaq SUV has been launched in India. Prices for the Kushaq 1.0 TSI start from Rs 10.5 lakh and 1.5 TSI at Rs 16.2 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Kushaq is the first product from the VW Group to be developed specifically for the Indian market. As a part of the India 2.0 strategy, the Kushaq is the first model to use the MQB-A0 IN platform, tailored for the requirements of the Indian market and is manufactured with a high level of localisation. The Kushaq is a compact SUV that will be offered in two engine options, both having manual and automatic transmission choices for customers.

The Kushaq 1.0 TSI is equipped with a 999cc, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. This engine will be offered with a 6-speed manual and automatic options. It is the same unit used in the India-spec Skoda Rapid. The motor is tuned to deliver 113hp and 175Nm of torque.

The higher-spec 1.5 TSI Kushaq uses a 1,498cc, 4-cylinder, turbo petrol motor, similar to what is used in the Skoda Karoq. In the Kushaq, this engine generates 148hp and 250Nm of torque. It comes with a 6-speed manual transmission or the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic. This engine is also equipped with cylinder deactivation technology which allows it to cut fuel and air supply to half its cylinders to save fuel automatically when necessary.

When it comes to safety features, the Kushaq offers dual-airbags along with rear parking sensors, ABS, EBD and even ESC across all variants as standard. Additionally, it also comes with up to 6 airbags in the higher trims with TMPS, ISOFIX anchors, reversing camera with guidelines and more.

The Kushaq measures 4225mm in length, 1760mm wide, 1612mm in height. The wheelbase measures 2651mm and the ground clearance is rated at 188mm. Skoda says the Kushaq is extremely spacious in the cabin with a boot space of 385 litres.

Other features in the Kushaq include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay with Android Auto and connected car technology. It is available with a wireless charging pad, electric sunroof, automatic LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, cruise control, ambient lighting and more. However, it doesn’t offer the virtual cockpit digital instrument cluster, as only a traditional analogue instrument cluster with digital MID is offered.

The Skoda Kushaq is offered seven variants. The Kushaq 1.0 TSI is priced between Rs 10.5 -16.8 lakh while the Kushaq 1.5 TSi is priced between Rs 16.2-17.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Exterior colour options on the Kushaq include white, silver, grey, orange and red. The Skoda Kushaq’s closest rivals include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and the Nissan Kicks. Its sister brand, Volkswagen will also introduce a sibling to the Kushaq – the VW Taigun in India later this year.

