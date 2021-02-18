Skoda Kushaq design sketches revealed: Hyundai Creta rival to make global debut next month

Besides the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq will also take on Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and Renault Duster. It is the first SUV Skoda will be launching based on the MBQ-A0-IN platform.

By:February 18, 2021 12:03 PM
skoda kushaq india launch

Skoda Kushaq, the very first SUV that the brand will be rolling out specifically for the Indian market, will be making its global debut on 18th March. Before that, Skoda has released two design sketches of the SUV which will be based on Skoda’s MQB-A0-IN platform developed under the India 2.0 strategy. The SUV with edgy lines and an instantly-recognisable Skoda grille will primarily rival the like of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. A lot of details of the car have been revealed already including engine and transmission options.

The name of the SUV ‘Kushaq’ has been derived from the word ‘kushak’ in Sanskrit which means king or emperor. It will have a wheelbase of 2,651 mm, which should make for a spacious cabin for five occupants. Based on the design sketches, the Kushaq aligns with Skoda’s design language and it will get LED lighting.

Under the bonnet, the Skoda Kushaq will offer a choice of two TSI engines – 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol will be offered with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic. It is the same 110 hp unit and transmission combo available in the Skoda Rapid. This will be available for the entry-level variant of the Kushaq. The higher-spec models would be powered by the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine borrowed from the Skoda Karoq. It envelops 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque.

Also read: Exclusive! Skoda Kushaq spotted in final testing: Creta, Seltos rival unveil in March 2021

The Kushaq will be available with MySKODA Connect offering similar connected car technologies as its rivals. While the dimension of it has not been revealed, the Kushaq will be available with a central touchscreen as the infotainment system, and it will also come with automatic climate control.

Besides the Creta and Seltos, Kushaq will also take on Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and Renault Duster. Expect Skoda to price the Kushaq competitively somewhere between Rs 10-16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

eBikeGo electric two-wheeler logistics to expand to 30 cities by 2022: Secures Rs 10.91 crore funding

eBikeGo electric two-wheeler logistics to expand to 30 cities by 2022: Secures Rs 10.91 crore funding

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition revealed: India launch soon!

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition revealed: India launch soon!

BS6 CFMoto 300 NK revealed ahead of India launch: What to expect from 390 Duke, G310R rivalling streetfighter!

BS6 CFMoto 300 NK revealed ahead of India launch: What to expect from 390 Duke, G310R rivalling streetfighter!

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Sportier Polo GT-rival to be launched soon

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Sportier Polo GT-rival to be launched soon

BMW X3 SportX launched: Affordable X3 petrol variant gets these features

BMW X3 SportX launched: Affordable X3 petrol variant gets these features

World's lowest-priced electric vehicle: Detel Easy Plus and how it was made

World's lowest-priced electric vehicle: Detel Easy Plus and how it was made

Hyundai's 25 years in India: From Santro and SRK to leading SUV maker

Hyundai's 25 years in India: From Santro and SRK to leading SUV maker

Skoda Kushaq unveil on March 18: Brand's first SUV made for India

Skoda Kushaq unveil on March 18: Brand's first SUV made for India

New Porsche 911 GT3 gets massive wing, 510hp, manual transmission

New Porsche 911 GT3 gets massive wing, 510hp, manual transmission

Honda CB350 RS vs H'ness CB350: Key changes, price difference explained!

Honda CB350 RS vs H'ness CB350: Key changes, price difference explained!

Racing Team India earns 4th place finish in Asian LeMans Series

Racing Team India earns 4th place finish in Asian LeMans Series

India's fastest electric sportsbike: Kabira Mobility launches KM3000 & KM4000 with 150 km range

India's fastest electric sportsbike: Kabira Mobility launches KM3000 & KM4000 with 150 km range

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Turbo Edition launched: Sporty updates now from Rs 6.99 lakh

Volkswagen Polo, Vento Turbo Edition launched: Sporty updates now from Rs 6.99 lakh

Omega Seiki introduces electric three-wheeler with refrigeration for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

Omega Seiki introduces electric three-wheeler with refrigeration for COVID-19 vaccine delivery

F1 2021: Red Bull confirms to run Honda engine technology till 2025

F1 2021: Red Bull confirms to run Honda engine technology till 2025

Honda CB350 RS launched in India: What all you get for Rs 10,000 more than H'ness CB350

Honda CB350 RS launched in India: What all you get for Rs 10,000 more than H'ness CB350

Exclusive! Skoda Kushaq spotted in final testing: Creta, Seltos rival unveil in March 2021

Exclusive! Skoda Kushaq spotted in final testing: Creta, Seltos rival unveil in March 2021

New Honda CB350 Scrambler 2021 India Launch Live: Engine, features, expected price

New Honda CB350 Scrambler 2021 India Launch Live: Engine, features, expected price

Honda CB350 Scrambler India launch today: What to expect

Honda CB350 Scrambler India launch today: What to expect

Mahindra Scorpio gets new S3+ variant: Price, features, specs of the new base model

Mahindra Scorpio gets new S3+ variant: Price, features, specs of the new base model