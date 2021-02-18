Skoda Kushaq design sketches revealed: Hyundai Creta rival to make global debut next month

Besides the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq will also take on Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and Renault Duster. It is the first SUV Skoda will be launching based on the MBQ-A0-IN platform.

Skoda Kushaq, the very first SUV that the brand will be rolling out specifically for the Indian market, will be making its global debut on 18th March. Before that, Skoda has released two design sketches of the SUV which will be based on Skoda’s MQB-A0-IN platform developed under the India 2.0 strategy. The SUV with edgy lines and an instantly-recognisable Skoda grille will primarily rival the like of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. A lot of details of the car have been revealed already including engine and transmission options.

The name of the SUV ‘Kushaq’ has been derived from the word ‘kushak’ in Sanskrit which means king or emperor. It will have a wheelbase of 2,651 mm, which should make for a spacious cabin for five occupants. Based on the design sketches, the Kushaq aligns with Skoda’s design language and it will get LED lighting.

Under the bonnet, the Skoda Kushaq will offer a choice of two TSI engines – 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol will be offered with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic. It is the same 110 hp unit and transmission combo available in the Skoda Rapid. This will be available for the entry-level variant of the Kushaq. The higher-spec models would be powered by the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine borrowed from the Skoda Karoq. It envelops 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque.

The Kushaq will be available with MySKODA Connect offering similar connected car technologies as its rivals. While the dimension of it has not been revealed, the Kushaq will be available with a central touchscreen as the infotainment system, and it will also come with automatic climate control.

Besides the Creta and Seltos, Kushaq will also take on Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and Renault Duster. Expect Skoda to price the Kushaq competitively somewhere between Rs 10-16 lakh (ex-showroom).

