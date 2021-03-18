Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV 2021 Unveil LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, specs of Creta, Seltos challenger

2021 Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV Interior, Images LIVE Updates: The Skoda Kushaq is all set to make its global debut today. The said model is going tp be a very important product for the company in India for reasons more than one. First, the Kushaq will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta that is currently the best-selling SUV in India. In addition, the competition will come from SUVs like Kia Seltos that are seen as great value for money prepositions and the said segment in itself is a highly competitive one. The Kushaq is based on the Vision IN concept that was displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo and will be carmaker’s first made-in-India SUV with upto 95 percent localisation. Furthermore, the Skoda Kushaq will be the company’s first SUV to be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform that happens to be the localised version of the Volkswagen Group’s smallest modular smallest modular MQB-A0 platform.