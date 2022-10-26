Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition arrives at dealerships: Price revealed

The new Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition has started arriving at dealerships across India. This special edition version of the SUV has been priced from Rs 15.59 lakh, ex-showroom.

Skoda India is all set to introduce a special Anniversary Edition of the Kushaq mid-size SUV in the country. Ahead of its official launch, the new Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition has started arriving at dealerships across the country. Moreover, as per reports, this special edition version of the SUV has been priced from Rs 15.59 lakh, ex-showroom.

Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition: Variant-wise prices

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Style 1.0 TSI MT Rs. 15.59 lakh Style 1.0 TSI AT Rs. 17.29 lakh Style 1.5 TSI MT Rs. 17.49 lakh Style 1.5 TSI DSG Rs. 19.09 lakh

According to reports, the Anniversary Edition will be offered only on the top-spec Style trim of the Skoda Kushaq but with all powertrain options. Its prices will range from Rs 15.59 lakh to Rs 19.09 lakh, ex-showroom, demanding around Rs 30,000 premium over their corresponding regular variants.

Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition: What’s new?

The Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition gets a chrome-finished grille and subtle chrome accents on the body cladding and door handles. The SUV sports ‘Anniversary Edition’ decals on the C pillars and the steering wheel along with contrast stitching for the upholstery. While it doesn’t get any new features, the Kushaq is already pretty feature-rich and was recently awarded a 5-star safety rating as well.

Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition: Engine and Gearbox

Mechanically, the SUV remains unchanged. Powering the Skoda Kushaq is a 113 bhp 1.0-litre TSI motor, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 148 bhp 1.5-litre TSI engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG.

