Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition: All you need to know

The Anniversary Edition gets additional design touch-ups and costs Rs 30,000 more than the standard Kushaq.

It’s been a very successful calendar year for Skoda Auto India and one of the major reasons for this has been the decision to opt for high localization of the parts content. The company’s India 2.0 project has witnessed phenomenal cumulative sales numbers of 44,500 units. Thanks to such unit sales, the Indian market has surpassed China and has become Skoda’s biggest market outside Europe. The first vehicle to roll out under the new ambitious project is the SUV, Kushaq, which played a momentous role in changing the Czech Republic carmaker’s fortunes here in India.

As a result, the SUV completed a year and the automobile manufacturer recently launched the Kushaq Anniversary Edition. The Kushaq has also received a 5-star safety rating from GNCAP and is the first SUV in its segment to top the safety protocols for both front and rear passengers, including children. Let’s take a look at the additional goodies this special variant gets.

Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition: Design and exteriors

The Anniversary edition gets plenty of chrome garnishing, which will appeal to Indian customers as this gives the vehicle a premium look. Straight away, the all-chrome front grille will draw a lot of attention with the butterfly-like outside rim housing thick vertical slats. Moving on to the side profile, the windows now get additional visors and the chrome touch-up continues on the lower panel of the doors and the door handles. Just to make sure everyone knows that you’re driving the Anniversary Edition, the C-pillar gets graphics mentioning exactly that. The rear design remains the same as the standard Kushaq and retains the extended roof spoiler.

The 10-inch infotainment system in Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition.

Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition: Cabin

Though the Anniversary Edition now boasts a 10-inch infotainment system, the dual-tone interiors remain the same. It offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and is connected to a six-speaker music system with a subwoofer. On the other hand, the two-spoke steering wheeling receives an Anniversary Edition badge.

Comfortable and plush interiors of the Skoda Kushaq anniversary edition.

To spruce up the cabin further and up the luxury ante, Skoda has added goodies like cushions, sun shade blinders, neck pillows, rubber mats and a leather finish key cover.

Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition: Engines and variants

The Anniversary Edition is available with both the turbo petrol engine options — the 1-litre, 3-cylinder motor that churns 114bhp and 178Nm of torque and the 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder powertrain that has a total output of 147bhp and 250Nm. This edition comes in four variants: Style 1.0 TSI MT at Rs 15.59 lakh, Style 1.0 TSI AT for Rs 17.29 lakh, Style 1.5 TSI MT at Rs 17.49 lakh, and the top-of-the-line Style 1.5 TSI DCT costs ₹19.09 lakh (all ex-showroom India). The price difference between the standard Kushaq and the Anniversary Edition is Rs 30,000.