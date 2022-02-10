Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun February 2022 discounts: Complete details here

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is now offering discounts on select trims of the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. Read here for complete details.

Last year, the Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun remained the most important launches for Skoda Auto Volkswagen India. The SUVs are based on the MQB-A0-IN architecture. Currently, both of these models are available with some discounts. So if you had plans to get one of these homes, February can be a month to do so. The brands are offering deals on select trims of the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Starting with the Skoda Kushaq, it is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000. However, the deal is only applicable on the purchase of the Style variant. It is available with both 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI engine options. Also, the option of a manual and automatic transmission is available on the Style trim of the Kushaq. As of now, no discounts are available on the entry-level Active and mid-spec Ambition trims.

Moving forward to the Volkswagen Taigun, this SUV is available in multiple trim options. The company is currently offering discounts on the Topline and GT variants only. The discounts comprise a cash benefit of Rs. 15,000. The Taigun is available with similar engine and gearbox options as the Skoda Kushaq.

Talking of the 1.0L TSI motor, it puts out 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of max torque. It can be mated to either a 6-speed stick shift unit or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The bigger and more powerful 1.5L TSI power plant develops a rated power output of 147 bhp and peak torque of 250 Nm. Gearbox choices for the 1.5L TSI power plant include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Also, dealer-specific deals are available on the MY21 units of the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. The MY21 models were also cheaper by up to Rs. 45,000. This price difference will also be forwarded to the consumers by the dealers. However, for exact details and final prices, please visit your nearest Skoda/Volkswagen dealership.