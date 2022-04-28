Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic launched: Priced from Rs 12.69 lakh

The new Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12.69 lakh, ex-showroom. It slots in between the base-spec Active and mid-spec Ambition variants.

Skoda India has launched a new mid-spec variant of the Kushaq mid-size SUV. The new Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic variant has been launched at a starting price of Rs 12.69 lakh, ex-showroom. It slots in between the base Active and mid-spec Ambition variants. The Kushaq Ambition Classic is offered with the 1.0-litre TSI engine only with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Skoda Kushaq’s Ambition Classic variant is the new second base model in the SUV’s range. It sits between the base-spec Active and mid-spec Ambition trims. While the feature list remains largely the same as the Ambition trim, it misses out on certain goodies, including automatic climate control and dual-tone seats. Instead, it gets manual AC controls and new black suede upholstery with a honeycomb pattern.

This new variant also gets chrome garnishing on the front bumper, doors, window line, and tailgates that enhance its premium appeal and there are several dual-tone shades on offer as well. It also gets a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic gets the 113 hp 1.0-litre TSI motor only. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT.

The higher variants of the SUV also get a 148 hp 1.5-litre TSI engine that comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. The Skoda Kushaq Ambition Classic has been priced at Rs 12.69 lakh for the manual and Rs 14.09 lakh for the automatic variant. In general, this SUV is currently priced between Rs 10.99 lakh – Rs 18.19 lakh, ex-showroom, and the company will soon introduce a new Monte Carlo Edition too.

