Skoda Kushaq: A car Skoda made for India

The Kushaq is the first production car of Skoda’s India 2.0 project. This midsize SUV, showcased in Mumbai earlier this week, is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform—a variant of the modular MQB platform adapted by Skoda for the Indian market.

The company has set up a new MQB production line at its Pune plant, and the Kushaq will have high localisation levels (up to 95% made in India). The name of this midsize SUV is derived from Sanskrit, in which the word ‘kushak’ denotes a king. The spelling with the letter ‘K’ at the beginning and the letter ‘Q’ at the end is in keeping with the distinctive nomenclature for Skoda’s global cars such as the Kodiaq, Karoq and Kamiq.

The Kushaq is the same size as Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It is 4,225-mm long, 1,760-mm wide, has a height of 1,612-mm, and a wheelbase of 2,651-mm. Its ground clearance is 188-mm. It will get two engine options (both petrol) with power output ranging from 85 kW (115 PS) to 110 kW (150 PS), and three gearbox options (6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DSG).

The Kushaq will be launched in July 2021, and the company will open its bookings in June.

