Skoda Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI variant deliveries begin: Specs, mileage and more

Customers can finally get their hands on their Skoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI model. The automaker has started deliveries of the higher-spec model from today.

Skoda Auto India has begun the customer delivery process for the higher-spec Kushaq 1.5 TSI model of the SUV. The Skoda Kushaq SUV is the first product from the VW group designed specifically for India under the India 2.0 strategy. It uses the MQB-A0 IN platform that has been developed to underpin vehicles for the Indian market. The Kushaq is the first product built on that platform and is a heavily localised product. The model was launched in India on June 28, 2021.

The Kushaq arrived with two engine options. The more affordable 1.0-litre TSI model is available with the 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox options. In addition, the higher-spec 1.5-litre TSI model with the 6-speed manual and the slick-shifting 7-speed DSG automatic was also launched. Although the Kushaq 1.0 TSI deliveries had started soon after launch, deliveries of the 1.5 model were said to begin soon after. The automaker has confirmed that dealers are now delivering the Kushaq 1.5-litre TSI model to customers.

The 1.5-litre TSI engine in the Kushaq produced 147hp and 250 Nm of torque. Skoda claims an ARAI certified fuel economy of 17.95 km/l for the 6-speed manual version. While the automaker also claims a verified 17.71 km/l for the DSG automatic version of the Kushaq 1.5 TSI.

The Kushaq was launched at a starting price of Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kushaq 1.5-litre model was offered only in the top-spec Style trim. The Kushaq 1.5 TSI MT is priced at Rs 16.2 lakh and Rs 17.6 lakh for the 7-speed DSG automatic, (ex-showroom).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.