Skoda Kodiaq vRS teaser reveals new details: After mastering world’s toughest race track global, unveil in October

Skoda Kodiaq vRS teaser imagesAhead of its global unveil at 2018 Paris Motor Show in October, Skoda Kodiaq vRS has been teased yet again with a new set of images that reveal some more details. The Czech car manufacturer's first ever SUV to carry the vRS badge, the Kodiaq vRS has been honed on the Nurburgring. The new SUV's seven-seat version also holds the fastest lap record at the German race circuit in its category. The manufacturer from Mladá Boleslav has unveiled some exterior features of the new performance SUV that sports the vRS logo.

Skoda used the RS badge on 180 RS and 200 RS for the first time ever in 1974, but a production vehicle was given the logo only in 2000 with the launch of the Skoda Octavia RS. The Nurburgring lap record was set, with German race car driver Sabine Schmitz behind the wheel, clocking in 9 minutes and 29.84 seconds. Skoda Kodiaq vRS will come in two seat formats, five and seven.

Skoda's first performance SUV has been given plenty of black accents with the signature grille up front, roof rails, window frames and wing mirrors all finished in gloss black. The tail section is marked by the two exhausts below the bumper and a reflector that extends across the entire width of the car, which is also a distinguishing feature for all Skoda vRS models.

The new Skoda Kodiaq vRS will come with 20-inch Xtreme alloy wheels as standard, with red brake callipers sitting on 17-inch brake discs showing clearly. With such sporty exterior features and an all-wheel-drive system, the Kodiaq vRS will pretty much stand out in the manufacturer's model lineup.

Under the bonnet, Skoda Kodiaq vRS will have a twin-turbo 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 237 hp and 500 Nm of torque. The same four-cylinder BiTDI engine also powers Volkswagen Tiguan and Volkswagen Passat.

The 'v' that is finished in bright red in the vRS logo, as Skoda explains, stands for victory. Skoda will mark the brand’s first vRS SUV's world premiere at the 2018 Paris Motor Show in October.