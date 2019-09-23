Skoda Kodiaq, Superb Corporate Edition launched at Rs 32.99 lakh and Rs 25.99 lakh

Skoda Auto has introduced Corporate Editions of the Superb and Kodiaq at prices starting at Rs 25.99 lakh and Rs 32.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The edition has been introduced in the automatic variants of Kodiaq diesel and Superb petrol & diesel. The cars will be available with 6-year Skoda Shield Plus with insurance, 24X7 roadside assistance, and extended warranty. Kodiaq Corporate Edition will be available in four colours: Quartz Grey, Moon White, Lava Blue, and Magic Black. Superb will come in two paint schemes: Candy White and Magnetic Brown.

The cabin of the Kodiaq Corporate Edition and the Superb (DSG) Corporate Edition gets three-zone climate control with control panel for the rear seats as well. The front seats can be adjusted electrically and include a memory function, which adjusts itself to the occupant's need.

Skoda Kodiaq’s rear seats can be folded in the ratio 40:20:40, are adjustable by 18 cm for more space for passengers in the second and the third row, and the angle of the backrest is also individually adjustable.

The two vehicles host connectivity features like Amundsen infotainment system with a 20.32 cm floating touchscreen display. This is equipped with proximity sensors and SmartLink technology, supporting MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The cars get ‘Simply Clever’ connectivity solutions along with BossConnect, integrated with Skoda Media Command App for control of functions like radio, music, and navigation from the rear seat.

Frankfurt Motor Show 2019: Skoda unveils Superb plug-in hybrid, Kamiq CNG and more

The 2.0 TDI (4x4, AT) diesel engine in the Kodiaq Corporate Edition generates 150 PS and 340 Nm of torque. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.25 kmpl and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 10 seconds and a top speed of up to 194 km/h.

The Superb (DSG) Corporate Edition is offered with a 1.8 TSI (AT) and a 2.0 TDI (AT) engines, generating 180 PS and 177 PS, with 250 Nm and 350 Nm of torque, respectively. The 1.8 TSI (AT) engine has claimed fuel efficiency of 14.81 kmpl and the 2.0 TDI (AT) - 18.66 kmpl. The petrol and diesel engines reach a top speed of 230 km/h and 226 km/h respectively, accelerating from 0-100 in under 9 seconds.