Skoda Kodiaq sold out for 2022 within 20 days of India launch

The new Skoda Kodiaq Facelift is sold out for 2022 within 20 days of its official India launch. This premium Czech SUV is currently priced between Rs 35.99 lakh – Rs 38.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Skoda Auto India recently launched the new facelifted Kodiaq SUV in the country at a starting price of Rs 34.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The first batch of this premium full-size SUV was sold out within 24 hours, following which the company increased its prices by Rs 1 lakh across variants effective from April 1, 2022. Now, this Czech carmaker has revealed that the new Skoda Kodiaq Facelift is completely sold out for 2022 within 20 days of its official India launch.

Not in 60 seconds, Gone in 20 Days! The same head-rush. #ŠKODAKODIAQ has won India over. That’s what I call starting the year on a high. pic.twitter.com/LCJAM7sEvB — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) February 4, 2022

Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda Auto India Private Limited, recently took to Twitter to announce that the new Kodiaq Facelift is completely sold out for 2022 within 20 days of its official launch. He tweeted, “Not in 60 seconds, Gone in 20 Days! The same head-rush. #ŠKODAKODIAQ has won India over. That’s what I call starting the year on a high.” The company didn’t officially reveal the number of units sold. However, as per some media reports, 1,200 units of the new Skoda Kodiaq have been accounted for in India.

Talking about its engine specifications, while the old pre-lift version was a diesel-only SUV in India, the new facelifted Kodiaq is a petrol-only model. Powering the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq is a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine with a direct injection system. This motor churns out 187 hp of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG and the power is channeled to all four wheels.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

In terms of features, it sports an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, panoramic sunroof, a three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and many more goodies. The new prices of the 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift range between Rs 35.99 lakh – Rs 38.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The new facelifted Kodiaq SUV competes against the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroen C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, etc.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.