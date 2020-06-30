Skoda Kodiaq, Superb, Karoq get new infotainment system: ‘Laura’ voice assistant & online features

Skoda Karoq, Kodiaq and Superb - all three in their 2021 model will get Skoda's new generation infotainment system with Laura voice assistant, Internet-connected features, online personalisation, OTA updates, and lots more.

Jun 30, 2020

skoda karoq infotainment

Skoda has introduced a new-generation infotainment system in its flagship Superb, along with the Karoq and Kodiaq SUVs in their 2021 model update. Based on Volkswagen Group’s third-generation modular infotainment matrix, the system offers Laura digital voice assistant and a host of online features – including Internet radio and wireless SmartLink technology. Internet-connectivity means there are more options of personalisation in terms of custom vehicle settings which can now be stored in the Skoda Connect account or transferred to other Skoda cars. The USB-A ports have been replaced with the latest USB-C sockets. Skoda also reveals that infotainment functions in the Skoda Scala and Kamiq – which already use the new-gen system – will also be upgraded.

The cars now get a built-in SIM card for permanent internet connection, enabling Infotainment Online services for which Skoda provides the required data allowance. The Laura digital voice assistant understands 15 languages, and can even process fluently spoken sentences in Czech, English, German, French, Italian and Spanish.

Also read: Exclusive: New-gen Skoda Octavia, Kodiaq petrol launch timeline confirmed: All-new Rapid launch in 2021

The system allows smartphone connectivity through SmartLink and Android Auto, Apple CarPlay or MirrorLink, with infotainment apps including news or weather reports. The Amundsen navigation and Bolero infotainment systems come with an 8-inch touchscreen each, and the range-topping Columbus navigation system gets a 9.2-inch screen. The Bolero system allows ORA (over the air) updates for map and software updates or on-demand functions.

Online personalisation in the new 2021 Skoda Karoq, Kodiaq and Superb will enable custom settings for the user, saved on their own Skoda Connect account through which the settings can also be transferred. So, Skoda owners can simply choose their previously saved settings when buying a new Skoda car or access them in another Skoda. The on-board system can save up to 14 owner profiles and one guest profile.

