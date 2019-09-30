Skoda Kodiaq Scout launched at Rs 33.99 lakh: To rival Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour

Skoda India has been launched the Kodiaq Scout at a starting price of Rs 33,99,599 (ex-showroom). Unveiled first in 2017, the Kodiaq Scout is between Style and L&K variants and gets distinguishing exterior features like Silver detailing on the grille, ORVMs, roof rails, and the windows as well. The Kodiaq Scout has a greater incline towards off-road functionality and comes with a more substantial skid plate both upfront and the rear. The beefed-up version of the Kodiaq rivals the likes of Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner.

Other off-road friendly changes on the Kodiaq Scout include new 19" alloy wheels and its Off-Road mode which tunes the suspension and throttle settings should allow it better capability on tough surfaces. The SUV is available in four colour options - Lava Blue, Quartz Grey, Moon White, and Magic Black.

In terms of powertrain, Skoda Kodiaq Scout is powered by the same engine as the standard car - a 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 148 hp and 340 Nm of torque and is paired with a 7-speed DSG. The Kodiaq comes with an all-wheel-drive system. The Scout has five drive modes besides the Off-Road mode - Eco, Normal, Sport, Individual, and Snow.

The Kodiaq Scout comes with a large Amundsen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Mirrorlink as standard. It gets 10 speakers including a sub-woofer, three-zone climate control, 12-way electronically adjustable seats, and one of the largest panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety, the Kodiaq Scout gets nine airbags and iBuzz Fatigue Alert which monitors the driver for drowsiness, among several other features.

Skoda recently launched the Corporate Editions for two of its cars - Kodiaq and Superb at Rs 32.99 lakh and Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The two vehicles host connectivity features like Amundsen infotainment system with a 20.32 cm floating touchscreen display. This is equipped with proximity sensors and SmartLink technology, supporting MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The cars get ‘Simply Clever’ connectivity solutions along with BossConnect, integrated with Skoda Media Command App for control of functions like radio, music, and navigation from the rear seat.