Skoda Kodiaq Scout launch on September 30: Gets increased ground clearance and off-road mode

Skoda India will launch the Kodiaq Scout on September 30. The model was unveiled two years ago but is now making it to the Indian market. The Skoda Kodiaq Scout will be available in a lone trim and will sit between the Corporate and L&K. There was also the Style trim earlier that is now available at a discount till September 30 as the Corporate version. We expect the Scout to be priced Rs 2.2 lakh over the Corporate and bridge the gap.

Silver detailing on the grille, ORVMs, roof rails as well as the windows will be available with the Scout version. To complete the rugged look, there will be there are beefier skid plates present both at the front as well as back. While it may not be apparent immediately, the Czech carmaker has also increased the ground clearance by 6mm. There are also the new 19-inch alloy wheels. This along with the increased GC will give the Kodiaq Scout better off-roading credentials as well. The off-road mode alters the suspension settings based on demand and also the throttle response.

Skoda has also given a completely black leather upholstery in the Kodiaq Scout. The seats too will have a Scout badging on them. Aside from this, all other Kodiaq niceties will continue. Engine-wise, we don't expect any changes. The 2.0-litre diesel mill which puts out 148hp and 340Nm will paired with a 7-speed DSG. Skoda provides all-wheel drive with the Kodiaq.