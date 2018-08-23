Skoda Kodiaq RS teased again: Skoda’s first SUV with RS badge to unveil in October

Skoda Kodiaq RS is closing in on its official unveil at the Paris Motor Show in early October. But before that happens Skoda is dropping more hints as to what to expect from the Czech brand's first ever SUV to carry the RS badge. Honed at one of the most popular and demanding proving grounds in the world, Skoda Kodiaq RS is the fastest seven-seat SUV to go around the Nurburgring race circuit. The manufacturer from Mladá Boleslav has published two new teaser images featuring the new 'RS' logo with a red theme.

The Rally Sport (RS) badge will just be seen on the front grille of the Skoda Kodiaq RS, but also in other places so as to emphasise that it isn't a standard Kodiaq. Skoda says that the red accents are a symbol of sportiness and power of the RS family and the 'v' stands for victory.

The seven-seat Skoda Kodiaq RS is the fastest SUV to lap the Nurburgring in its category.

The RS badge was first used by Skoda back in 1974 on the 180 RS and 200 RS rally concepts. However, it was only in 2000 when the RS badge was used on a production vehicle - Skoda Octavia RS.

Skoda Kodiaq RS will be available in two formats - five- and seven-seat. The seven-seat version has already been crowned the fastest ever to lap the Nurburgring in its category. The record was set, with German race car driver Sabine Schmitz behind the wheel, clocking in 9 minutes and 29.84 seconds.

Watch Skoda Kodiak review below:

Under the bonnet, Skoda Kodiaq RS boasts of a twin-turbo 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 237 hp and 500 Nm of torque. The same four-cylinder BiTDI engine also powers Volkswagen Tiguan and Volkswagen Passat.

The new Kodiaq RS will come with an all-wheel-drive system as standard, and will essentially become the most powerful vehicle in Skoda's lineup to be mounted with a diesel engine.

Skoda is expected to reveal the Kodiaq RS online before its official public debut in October during the Paris Motor Show. Hence, it may be unveiled on the Internet towards the end of September.