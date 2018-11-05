Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement launched in India at Rs 35.99 lakh: 360° surround view, handsfree parking & more

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement edition has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 35.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kodiaq L&K edition boasts of distinguishing design and interior features. The Laurin & Klement badge pays tribute to Skoda's founding fathers - Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement. It will be available in five colours - Lava Blue, Quartz Grey, Moon White, Magic Black, and the all-new Magnetic Brown. The Kodiaq L&K will be available across all authorised Skoda dealerships across the country.

The front of the Skoda Kodiaq L&K is marked by a distinctive chrome grille and LED headlamps with illuminated 'eyelashes'. Other design changes include 18(R) Trinity alloy wheels, crystalline elements in the C-shape LED tail lamps, and silver roof rails.

The L&K elements have been extended to the interior of the Kodiaq Laurin & Klement as well. It gets Laurin & Klement logo on the stone beige leather upholstery, and the infotainment system home screen.

Skoda has made several additions to comfort and convenience features, including 360° Surround Area View, with four wide-angle cameras mounted on the front and the rear as well as the wing mirror covers, that display the immediate area surrounding the car on the infotainment system.

Skoda Kodiaq L&K features Hands-Free Parking to assist the driver in parking at tight spots by automatically selecting an appropriate parking space in a row of parallel or perpendicularly parked vehicles. The SUV has been equipped with a Virtual Cockpit - a customisable digital instrument panel that displays driving data and navigation. It can be personalised with the View button on the multifunctional steering wheel.

The eight-inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment display - a part of the new generation Amundsen infotainment system developed by Skoda - features SmartLink+. The all-in-one technology integrates SmartGate, alongside Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink as standard.

Skoda Kodiaq L&L cabin

The Kodiaq L&K comes with Canton Sound system with 10 speakers, including subwoofer, and has a power output of 575 watts. It gets new age connectivity solutions that include BossConnect, integrated with the Skoda Media Command App, through which function like radio, music, and navigation can be controlled by occupants on the rear seat.

When it comes to convenience features, the Skoda Kodiaq L&K edition has been equipped with Door-Edge Protection which deploys automatically when opening the car door and prevents the metal edge of the door from coming into contact with a garage wall or an adjacent car. Also, ‘Simply Clever’ Power Nap Package includes variable headrests of the outer seats for a comfortably supported head posture while sleeping and two blankets for rear passengers.

The SUV also features Digital Voice Enhancement feature, which transmits the driver’s and front passenger’s voice to the passengers in the rear via a microphone in the cockpit.

Skoda Kodiaq L&K edition is powered a 2.0 TDI (4x4, AT) diesel engine that makes 150 PS of power and 340 Nm of torque. It features an all-wheel-drive system.

In terms of safety, the L&K edition of Skoda Kodiaq features iBuzz Fatigue Alert which detects signs of fatigue in the driver and prompts the driver to take a break. In addition, it gets AFS (Adaptive Front light System), ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), MBA (Mechanical Brake Assist), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), ASR (Anti Slip Regulation), and EDS (Electronic Differential Lock).