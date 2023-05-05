Skoda Kodiaq launched in India at Rs 37.99 lakh, sells out in 24 hours

The Skoda Kodiaq was first launched in India in 2017 and was the carmaker’s first full-size SUV globally.

Skoda has brought back a familiar nameplate, the Kodiaq, back to India. The 2023 Skoda Kodiaq is now on sale at Rs 37.99 lakh onwards, and owing to demand, the carmaker has increased the allotment to 750 units per quarter. However, all 759 units have been sold out in 24 hours.

For 2023, the Skoda Kodiaq will continue to use the 2.0-litre TSI engine, however, it is now compliant with the BS-VI norms. The engine makes 187bhp and 320Nm of torque with the help of a 7-speed DCT, and Skoda says that with the updates to meet the new norms, the engine is 4.2 percent more efficient.

Adding to the powertrain is the introduction of Skoda’s Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) which allows the driver to choose between Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual, and Snow driving modes, while also allowing the suspension to be raised or lowered by 15 mm.

Inside, the Kodiaq is wrapped in leather while it gets a black suedia interior, gets a 3-spoke steering wheel, better side bolstering in the seats with an integrated headrest, and is electrically adjustable in 12 ways. The seats are also heated and cooled. The 2023 Kodiaq also gets a Canton 625W 12-speaker audio system with a subwoofer.

In terms of connectivity, there is an 8-inch infotainment system with navigation and connected car tech via the MySKODA ConnectED App. Other features include wireless phone connectivity, wireless charging, USB-C ports for the front and rear seat passengers, and a choice between an 8 or a 10.25-inch digital cockpit depending on the variant.

The 2023 Skoda Kodiaq is 5-start rated in terms of safety and gets nine airbags, adaptive headlights, stability control, park assist, hands-free parking, a 360-degree camera, and more.