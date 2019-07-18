Skoda Kodiaq, Karoq get mid-life updates: What’s new in these SUVs

Skoda has updated the Kodiaq and the Karoq SUV with their respective mid-life updates for their Euro-spec models. With this, the two SUVs comes with minor cosmetic revisions along with a slight update to their onboard equipment list. The most prominent update is the alteration on the rear fascia of the SUVs which now feature Skoda's new design that comes with the brand's lettering on the tail-gate instead of the company's badge.

In addition to this, the blind-spot detection system has now been replaced by what Skoda calls as the 'Side Assist' system. The system uses two radar sensors to detect vehicles that are approaching from behind or are in the vehicle's blind-spot. The detection range of this new system stands at 70m, which is 50m up in comparison to the older system. The placement of the light signals, intimating the driver of the approaching vehicle has also been moved to to the inside of the wing mirrors.

With this update, the Skoda Kodiaq and the Karoq will now get the Adaptive Chassis (DCC) in the front-wheel-drive configuration as well. The system adopts the nature of the shock-absorbers according to the road conditions or the driving style. The same can also be configured on the basis of the three modes on offer i.e. Comfort, Normal and Sport. The updated Skoda Kodiaq and the Skoda Karoq comes with the automaker's KESSY system. This system, which is going to come as an optional feature on both the SUVs automatically switches off the transmitter in the key if it detects no movement for 15 minutes.

Apart from this, the Skoda Karoq comes with a new 2.0-litre, diesel engine which is capable of churning out 190 hp of power and has been paired to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Furthermore, the Kodiaq comes with a new set of 20-inch alloy wheels which will be available as an optional extra across the SUV's variant line-up.