Skoda Kodiaq Facelift vs Toyota Fortuner & MG Gloster: Specification comparison

How will the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq facelift face its larger body-on-frame rivals, namely Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster? This spec comparo packs the answer.

The Skoda Kodiaq is currently off the shelves in our market, as the carmaker’s call for petrol-only models marked its discontinuation in India. The Czech brand’s flagship SUV in the Indian market was earlier offered with a diesel motor only. However, the company is now considering launching the Kodiaq facelift in our market, which will come with a petrol motor under the hood. The Skoda Kodiaq facelift will lock horns with the likes of larger ladder-frame SUVs – Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster. But how gracefully will the Czech SUV fare against these behemoths? Read on to find out.

Dimensions: Skoda Kodiaq Facelift vs Toyota Fortuner & MG Gloster

The Skoda Kodiaq facelift will have a nice road presence with a length of 4,699 mm, a width of 1,882, and a height of 1,685 mm. The wheelbase of the Kodiaq facelift will stand at 2,791 mm. In comparison, the Toyota Fortuner is slightly larger than the Kodiaq facelift as it measures 4,795 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width, 1,835 mm in height, and it comes with a wheelbase of 2,745 mm. Resultantly, the Fortuner is longer than the Kodiaq facelift by 96 mm, wider by 3 mm and taller by 150 mm.

Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Toyota Fortuner MG Gloster Length 4,699 mm 4,795 mm 4,985 mm Width 1,882 mm 1,855 mm 1,926 mm Height 1,685 mm 1,835 mm 1,867 mm Wheelbase 2,791 mm 2,745 mm 2,950 mm Ground Clearance 188 mm 225 mm 210 mm

Moving over to the MG Gloster, it is 4,985 mm long, 1,926 mm wide, and 1,867 mm tall. In comparison to the Kodiaq facelift, the Gloster is a size larger in all three dimensions. It also has a longer wheelbase of 2,950 mm.

Engine & gearbox: Skoda Kodiaq Facelift vs Toyota Fortuner & MG Gloster

The Skoda Kodiaq facelift will go on sale with a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor propelling 190 horsepower as its rated output. It will come mated to an automatic gearbox and a 4×4 drivetrain as standard across its three variants. The Fortuner, on the other hand, is offered with two powertrain choices – 2.7L petrol and 2.8L diesel. The former belts out 163 Hp/245 Nm, while the latter puts out 201 PS/500 Nm.

Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Toyota Fortuner MG Gloster Fuel Petrol Petrol/Diesel Diesel Displacement 2.0L 2.7L/2.8L 2.0L Power 190 Hp 163 Hp/201 Hp 160 Hp/215 Hp Torque 320 Nm 245 Nm/500 Nm 275 Nm/480 Nm Gearbox 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 8-speed AT

The Fortuner can be had with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT, irrespective of the engine option you wish to settle down with. The MG Gloster, however, is available with a 2.0L turbo-diesel engine in two states of tune – 160 Hp/275 Nm and 215 Hp/480 Nm. The oil burner on the Gloster comes paired to an 8-speed AT only. Interestingly, these SUVs also come with the option of 4X4 drivetrains.