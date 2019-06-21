Skoda Kodiaq facelift spotted testing for the first time: Headed to India soon

The mid-life update of the Skoda Kodiaq has been spotted testing for the first time curtsey Motor1.com. Going by the spy shots, it seems that most of the changes in the updated iteration of Skoda's flagship SUV will be concentrated on the front and the rear profile of the vehicle. The test mule seen in the images adorns the 'Sportline' badge on its front fenders of the top-spec trim which is currently on sale in the international markets. What also gives this fact away are the multi-spoke alloy wheels and the large air-dams on the front bumper.

Up-front, the Skoda Kodiaq facelift comes with minimalistic changes. The headlamp cluster retains its original design. However, with this update, we expect the same to get the Matrix LED set-up, the same which is also available on the recently unveiled Skoda Superb facelift. Similarly, the rear fascia of the updated Skoda Kodiaq is going to remain largely unchanged. It will get slightly revised tail-lamps. The interiors of the Skoda Kodiaq facelift will retain their existing design layout. The only major change will come in regards to its updated feature list.

Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Rear (Image: Motor1.com)

The test mule seen in the images is towing a trailer, which seems to be carrying testing equipment for evaluating the performance of the new powertrain options. It could be the new 2.0-litre, TDI Evo oil-burner. This engine is Volkswagen Group's latest offering and promises to offer lesser emissions. However, the spotted Kodiaq could also have had the new 1.4-litre, four-cylinder TSI petrol engine running a PHEV set-up. This engine, which is paired to a 13 kWh battery, develops a power output of 156 hp. This, in addition to the electric motor which produces an equivalent of 115 hp, takes the system's total power output at 218 hp.

The Skoda Kodiaq facelift is likely to make its global debut later this year. The India launch of the same is going to take place sometime next year after the debut of the updated iterations of the Superb and the Octavia sedans.

