Skoda Kodiaq Facelift India launch in early 2022: Production to begin soon

Skoda India will start the production of the upcoming Kodiaq Facelift in December 2021. The deliveries of the new Skoda Kodiaq Facelift will commence in India in early 2022.

Skoda Auto India Private Limited will commence the production of the new Skoda Kodiaq Facelift in December 2021. This has been officially confirmed by Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Skoda Auto India. Recently, a user on social networking site Twitter asked about the India launch timeline of the Kodiaq Facelift. Zac Hollis replied to the user’s query and shared that the production of the facelifted Kodiaq will begin in the 49th week of this year while the deliveries will commence in early 2022.

The Skoda Kodiaq Facelift was globally unveiled in April this year. The facelifted version of the SUV gets some cosmetic tweaks along with new features. At the front, it gets a large hexagonal grille with an elevated bonnet and revamped bumper along with a faux aluminium skid plate. The SUV features revised LED headlights and LED DRLs which are now slimmer than before and globally, the company is offering LED Matrix technology too as an option.

Moving to the side profile, one can see that the facelifted Kodiaq gets multi-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, it features a blacked-out roof-mounted spoiler, revamped bumper and new slim LED taillights. The Skoda Kodiaq Facelift gets minimal changes inside the cabin but there are some new features on offer. It gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity along with a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit. The SUV gets enhanced ambient lighting too.

The new Skoda Kodiaq Facelift will be offered in India with a single petrol engine. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine with a direct injection system. This motor will churn out 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed DSG and the power will be channelled to all four wheels. The upcoming Skoda Kodiaq Facelift is expected to be priced in India at around Rs 30 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

